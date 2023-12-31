^

Nation

PNR adjusts train schedules on December 31, January 1

Philstar.com
December 31, 2023 | 10:31am
PNR adjusts train schedules on December 31, January 1
Photos show a Philippine National Railways (PNR) train as it arrives in España Station, Manila on July 15, 2023.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Railways (PNR) announced adjustments to its operational hours on Dec. 31, 2023 and Jan. 1, 2024 to accommodate holiday travelers.

PNR provided a detailed schedule of all other trips for these dates on their official social media channels.

On December 31, the early morning trips from Tutuban to Alabang started at 5:06 a.m., running until the final departure at 3:06 a.m. on January 1. 

Trains from Alabang to Tutuban started at 5:33 a.m. on December 31, with the last train departing at 4:53 a.m. on January 1.

For January 1, Tutuban-Alabang trips will resume at 10:26 a.m., with the last trip departing at 8:36 p.m. The Alabang-Tutuban trips on the same day will start at 12:13 p.m., with the last train scheduled to leave at 8:03 p.m.

December 31 (New Year's Eve) is a special non-working day and January 1 (New Year's Day) is a regular holiday. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

vuukle comment

METRO RAIL TRANSIT 3

NEW YEAR'S DAY

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL RAILWAYS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rains continue to fill Angat Dam

Rains continue to fill Angat Dam

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 2 days ago
Rains have continued to raise the water level in Angat Dam.
Nation
fbtw
Raps filed vs SUV driver in bank crash

Raps filed vs SUV driver in bank crash

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Criminal charges were filed against the driver of a sport utility vehicle that crashed into a bank in Quezon City on Thursday...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam spilling operations continue

Angat Dam spilling operations continue

By Bella Cariaso | 3 days ago
Water release from Angat Dam continued yesterday as its elevation reached almost 214 meters amid continued rains in its ...
Nation
fbtw
1 charged in kidnap of 6 Chinese, 3 Pinoys

1 charged in kidnap of 6 Chinese, 3 Pinoys

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Criminal charges were filed on Friday against a suspect in the kidnapping of six Chinese and three Filipinos in Ayala Alabang...
Nation
fbtw
Caloocan cracks down on banned fireworks

Caloocan cracks down on banned fireworks

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Seeking to minimize firecracker-related injuries in Caloocan, Mayor Dale Gonzalo Malapitan has ordered an intensified crackdown...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
242 families get cash aid from Manila

242 families get cash aid from Manila

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
Around 242 families and individuals left homeless by separate fire incidents in Manila received cash aid from the city g...
Nation
fbtw
San Juan, La Union beaches closure order lifted

San Juan, La Union beaches closure order lifted

By Artemio Dumlao | 11 hours ago
Beaches in this town reopened to tourists on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Guns-for-hire&rsquo; nabbed at Maguindanao del Norte checkpoint

‘Guns-for-hire’ nabbed at Maguindanao del Norte checkpoint

By John Unson | 11 hours ago
Two suspected hired killers were arrested at a police checkpoint in Maguindanao del Norte on Friday night.
Nation
fbtw
Go aids Davao City fire victims

Go aids Davao City fire victims

11 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go led a relief operation for fire victims in Barangay Leon Garcia in Agdao, Davao City on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Shabu, pistol, motorcycle seized from 2 suspected 'killers-for-hire'

Shabu, pistol, motorcycle seized from 2 suspected 'killers-for-hire'

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
The police seized P8,160 worth of shabu, a pistol and a motorcycle without license plate from two suspected “killers-for-hire”...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with