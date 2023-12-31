PNR adjusts train schedules on December 31, January 1

Photos show a Philippine National Railways (PNR) train as it arrives in España Station, Manila on July 15, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Railways (PNR) announced adjustments to its operational hours on Dec. 31, 2023 and Jan. 1, 2024 to accommodate holiday travelers.

PNR provided a detailed schedule of all other trips for these dates on their official social media channels.

On December 31, the early morning trips from Tutuban to Alabang started at 5:06 a.m., running until the final departure at 3:06 a.m. on January 1.

Trains from Alabang to Tutuban started at 5:33 a.m. on December 31, with the last train departing at 4:53 a.m. on January 1.

For January 1, Tutuban-Alabang trips will resume at 10:26 a.m., with the last trip departing at 8:36 p.m. The Alabang-Tutuban trips on the same day will start at 12:13 p.m., with the last train scheduled to leave at 8:03 p.m.

December 31 (New Year's Eve) is a special non-working day and January 1 (New Year's Day) is a regular holiday. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina