Unrestricted trading of pigs blamed for ASF spread in Cordillera — DA official

City health official conduct monitoring and testing for African Swine Fever at a backyard piggery in Manila on September 17, 2019. Hundreds of pigs have mysteriously died in recent weeks before health officials declared that the cause of swine deaths have been attributed to the African Swine Fever.

BAGUIO CITY — The agriculture department of the Cordillera is blaming the fast spread of the African Swine Fever (ASF) plaguing the pork meat industry in the country on unrestricted trading.

This prompted its appeal for cooperation in thwarting the further spread of the disease in the Cordillera and elsewhere.

Despite continuous reminders against the disease, however, cases still persists, according to DA-Cordillera Regulatory Division Officer-in-charge-Chief Leisley Deligen. She cited three villages in Benguet logging ASF cases, prompting the culling of pigs.

In October this year, local legislators in Tabuk City, Kalinga’s capital, declared a state of "animal health emergency" as ASF outbreaks were noted in some barangays.

"The main reason of the spread of the virus is because of the continuous selling and buying of hogs coming from the areas stricken by ASF," Deligen said. She also cited the feeding of swill or food scraps to the pigs as among the reasons for the virus' spread.

Deligen also said that the virus is spread through humans especially those who attend community feasts and large gatherings where they consume pork meat. Most of the meat used during feasts and large gatherings are not examined and may be contaminated pigs.

The DA official reiterated the agency's appeal for immediate reporting of ill and dead pigs so that it can conduct prompt investigation and implement appropriate measures to curb ASF.