SWAT officer dies in road mishap

S/Sgt. Aldrine Agpad was declared dead on arrival in a nearby hospital after he figured in the accident as he was jogging in Barangay Nambaran, Tabuk on Friday morning.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines —The Kalinga police is asking the public to help identify the driver of a vehicle who ran over an officer of the Tabuk police’s Special Weapons and Tactics unit on Friday.

Probers said some vehicle parts were found near the body of Agpad, who was found lying along the highway at around 6 a.m., according to Capt. Rafael Manganip, spokesman for the Tabuk police.

Probers have yet to review footage of closed-cricuit television cameras installed in the area.

Manganip urged residents who may have noticed any vehicle with a broken hood or dents to contact the police.