5-member GenSan shabu peddling gang busted

The operation that led to the arrest of the five suspects was a joint initiative of different units under the Police Regional Office-12.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Plainclothes police agents seized P612,000 worth of shabu from a five-member group that fell in a sting in Barangay Mabuhay in General Santos City late Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Lopez Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said the suspects, Randy Armetia Jimenez, Mae Mendoza Jimenez, Sherwin Tumbaga Basir, Ruel Nuñez Candawan and Danilo Gellasa Crisostomo are now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Macaraeg said the suspects yielded peacefully when they sensed that they had sold P612,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed agents of PRO-12 and the General Santos City Police Office in a tradeoff at about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in Barangay Mabuhay.

Macaraeg said the entrapment operation that resulted in their arrest was laid with the help of tipsters privy to their alleged peddling of shabu in Barangay Mabuhay and other areas in General Santos City.