^

Nation

COC filing in seaside town most peaceful in Maguindanao del Norte

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 9, 2023 | 7:02pm
COC filing in seaside town most peaceful in Maguindanao del Norte
The peaceful seaside Datu Blah Sinsuat town is also known for its scenic beaches where residents of nearby Cotabato City flock during non-working days.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — What is touted as the most peaceful town in Maguindanao del Norte hit the local news this week for having the most orderly conduct of listing candidates for barangay posts compared to the other 11 towns in the province.

In separate statements on Saturday, two regional security officials, Police Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza and Army Major Gen. Alex Rillera, acknowledged the role of the multi-sector Datu Blah Sinsuat Municipal Peace and Order Council in ensuring a peaceful filing of certificates of candidacy by aspirants for elective positions in the 13 barangays in the area, a virtually still fledgling 13-year-old seaside town.

Trouble, triggered by tension among rival Moro clans that pitted candidates, marred the filing of COCs in a number of towns in Maguindanao del Norte and the five other provinces in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Nobleza, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said credit for the peaceful filing of COCs in Datu Blah Sinsuat partly goes to the local Moro, ethnic Teduray and Christian leaders who helped the Commission on Elections secure the filing of candidacies by aspirants from their 13 barangays.

“It is the community that can work that out, as always,” Nobleza said, referring to the residents of Datu Blah Sinsuat, also known as the fishing capital of Maguindanao del Norte.

Rillera, commander of the 6th Infantry Division and its anti-terror Joint Task Force Central, said he is certain that Datu Blah Sinsuat will soon rise as the new investment hub in Maguindanao del Norte.

Mayor Marshall Sinsuat said even local members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front voluntarily helped secure the Comelec’s COC registration process in their municipality.

vuukle comment

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quezon City clarifies class suspension guidelines

Quezon City clarifies class suspension guidelines

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The Quezon City government has reiterated its guidelines for the localized suspension of classes during inclement weathe...
Nation
fbtw
IAS recommends dismissal of 8 cops in Jemboy&rsquo;s slay

IAS recommends dismissal of 8 cops in Jemboy’s slay

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Internal Affairs Service of the Philippine National Police has recommended the dismissal from service of eight PNP personnel...
Nation
fbtw

Manhunt on for lab gown robbers

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
olice are hunting two men clad in white lab gowns who ransacked several stores in a building owned by Puregold in Cubao, Quezon City from Wednesday night until Thursday morning.
Nation
fbtw
Senate wraps up probe on Bilibid septic tank

Senate wraps up probe on Bilibid septic tank

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
The Senate yesterday concluded its investigation into the July 7 escape of New Bilibid Prison convict Michael Cataroja and...
Nation
fbtw

1,000 left homeless in Tawi-Tawi fire

By Roel Pareño | 19 hours ago
A fire of still unknown origin gutted more than 100 houses and left around 1,000 people homeless in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-top cop questions drug test results

Ex-top cop questions drug test results

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Former Mandaluyong police chief Col. Cesar Gerente vowed to clear his name as he disputed the findings of the Philippine National...
Nation
fbtw
DOTr probes e-mail bomb threat

DOTr probes e-mail bomb threat

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
The Department of Transportation yesterday formed an inter-agency task force to investigate an e-mail message claiming that...
Nation
fbtw
Over 100 BSKE bets face disqualification

Over 100 BSKE bets face disqualification

By Rhodina Villanueva | 19 hours ago
More than 100 candidates in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on Oct. 30 are facing disqualification, the Commission...
Nation
fbtw

PNP–IAS recommends dismissal of 8 policemen

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Eight anti-narcotics police officers accused of looting the house of a retired teacher in Imus, Cavite in August were recommended to be dismissed from the Philippine National Police by the PNP Internal Affairs ...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with