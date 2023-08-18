Probe graft raps vs LRTA execs, COA urged

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has asked the Commission on Audit (COA) to look into the graft charges filed against former Light Rail Transit Authority administrator Jeremy Regino, current LRTA chief Hernando Cabrera as well as seven other former and incumbent officials in connection with the allegedly anomalous contract for the upgrade of LRT Line 2.

In an endorsement letter dated June 21 and addressed to COA Chairman Gamaliel Cordoba, the ombudsman asked the audit body to take “appropriate action” on the complaint filed by lawyer Gerry Francisco against Regino, Cabrera and the other LRTA officials for allegedly violating Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and RA 9184, otherwise known as the Government Procurement Reform Act.

The letter was signed by Assistant Ombudsman Pilarita Lapitan “by authority” of Ombudsman Samuel Martires.

On May 25, Francisco filed a 52-page complaint against Regino, Cabrera and the other LRTA officials before the ombudsman.

Aside from graft and violation of procurement laws, the complainant said the respondents must also be held liable for administrative offenses of grave misconduct, gross incompetence, gross neglect of duty and serious dishonesty.

In a statement, Regino, who is now the general manager of the Philippine National Railways, said he is confident that the ombudsman and the COA would be able to ferret out the truth behind the complaint.

Cabrera confirmed that the complaint is pending with the audit body.