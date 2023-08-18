^

Nation

Probe graft raps vs LRTA execs, COA urged

Elizabeth Marcelo - The Philippine Star
August 18, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman has asked the Commission on Audit (COA) to look into the graft charges filed against former Light Rail Transit Authority administrator Jeremy Regino, current LRTA chief Hernando Cabrera as well as seven other former and incumbent officials in connection with the allegedly anomalous contract for the upgrade of LRT Line 2.

In an endorsement letter dated June 21 and addressed to COA Chairman Gamaliel Cordoba, the ombudsman asked the audit body to take “appropriate action” on the complaint filed by lawyer Gerry Francisco against Regino, Cabrera and the other LRTA officials for allegedly violating Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and RA 9184, otherwise known as the Government Procurement Reform Act.

The letter was signed by Assistant Ombudsman Pilarita Lapitan “by authority” of Ombudsman Samuel Martires.

On May 25, Francisco filed a 52-page complaint against Regino, Cabrera and the other LRTA officials before the ombudsman.

Aside from graft and violation of procurement laws, the complainant said the respondents must also be held liable for administrative offenses of grave misconduct, gross incompetence, gross neglect of duty and serious dishonesty.

In a statement, Regino, who is now the general manager of the Philippine National Railways, said he is confident that the ombudsman and the COA would be able to ferret out the truth behind the complaint.

Cabrera confirmed that the complaint is pending with the audit body.

vuukle comment

LRT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-broadcaster held for illegal recruitment &ndash; NBI
play

Ex-broadcaster held for illegal recruitment – NBI

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 2 days ago
Former broadcaster Jay Sonza has been arrested by authorities on charges of estafa and syndicated and large-scale illegal...
Nation
fbtw
Bloody Sunday: DOJ upholds dismissal of raps vs 17 cops

Bloody Sunday: DOJ upholds dismissal of raps vs 17 cops

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Department of Justice has affirmed the dismissal of murder charges filed against 17 policemen tagged in the killing of...
Nation
fbtw
SAF opens adoption for 3 bomb-sniffing dogs

SAF opens adoption for 3 bomb-sniffing dogs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The police Special Action Force has opened for adoption its three retired explosives detection dogs.
Nation
fbtw
City&rsquo;s top cop charged for dishonesty

City’s top cop charged for dishonesty

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
The Internal Affairs Service of the Philippine National Police yesterday ordered the filing of charges against Navotas...
Nation
fbtw

Ex-Sarangani governor gets 20 years

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Former Sarangani governor Miguel Escobar may spend up to 20 years in prison over the anomalous disbursement of funds in the guise of financial assistance to an organization of fishermen.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

New Navotas top cop named

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 44 minutes ago
The Northern Police District has designated a new commander of the Navotas police following the relief of Col. Allan Umipig over the killing of 17-year-old Jerhode Baltazar.
Nation
fbtw

Court junks raps filed vs ex-broadcaster Sonza

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 44 minutes ago
A Quezon City court dismissed yesterday the illegal recruitment case filed against former broadcaster Jay Sonza.
Nation
fbtw
P35.4 billion ayuda disbursed January-June

P35.4 billion ayuda disbursed January-June

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 44 minutes ago
Up to P35.4 billion in cash assistance has been disbursed to vulnerable Filipinos in the first half of the year.
Nation
fbtw
Car collides with truck; 3 dead

Car collides with truck; 3 dead

By Cesar Ramirez | 44 minutes ago
Up to P35.4 billion in cash assistance has been disbursed to vulnerable Filipinos in the first half of the year.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with