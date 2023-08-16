^

Nation

Radio reporter files complaint vs Donsol vice mayor who punched him

Philstar.com
August 16, 2023 | 11:52am
Radio reporter files complaint vs Donsol vice mayor who punched him
This sattelite image shows the town of Donsol in Sorsogon.
Screencap from Google Maps

MANILA, Philippines — A radio reporter on Tuesday filed a complaint against the vice mayor of the municipality of Donsol, Sorsogon after he was allegedly punched by the official twice while covering the launch of Brigada Eskwela.

Wow Smile radio reporter Mario Romero reported the incident to the Donsol Police Station on the same day, detailing the actions of Advincula, who "approached and subsequently attacked and him with a (sic) fist blows on his face,” according to a copy of the police blotter signed by Donsol Police Captain Rey John Renoria.

The 59-year-old news correspondent was covering the launch of Brigada Eskwela when the alleged attack took place.

Romero sustained minor injuries in his upper lip from the incident, according to a copy of the medical certificate from the Donsol District Hospital shared by Wow Smile Radio.

In a statement, the broadcast radio station stressed that Romero is also a taxpayer and that the incident took place inside the compound of the local government.

“The said act calls for strongest condemnation. The abuse is glaring and the incident committed in a taxpayers' home. A teacher is also a person in authority. Romero's volition for the promotion of Brigada Eskwela and whatever disdain or prejudice the official may hold against him, do not give the latter a license to maul or cause injury to the person,” Wow Smile said.

The radio organization added: “If at any instance he was criticized, the Supreme Court was resounding and clear when it ruled that public officer should not be onion skinned. And be rather comforted with a clear conscience.” 

The Media Association of Sorsogon also condemned the incident and said that Advincula's actions were not justified regardless of criticism thrown against him by the reporter.

"As per report, Vice-Mayor Advincula mauled Romero over an alleged threat made by Romero in the past to lambast the vice-mayor over the radio. Obviously, such threat, if indeed uttered, had never been carried out by Mr. Romero until the time that he was mauled by the vice-mayor," the group of media practitioners said. 

The group added: "Granting, for the sake of argument, that their gripes against their victims were true, violence should never be an options."

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines also said that Advincula has no right to maul the reporter "despite any personal grudge against him" and must comport to professional conduct as an elected public official.

The Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility have documented around 75 cases of violations against media workers since the start of the Marcos administration from June 30, 2022 to April 30. Of these, 40 cases involve intimidation, ten libel and cyberlibel, seven harassment, six barred from coverage and censorship, five threats through messages and online, four cyberattacks, and one physical assault. — Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

MEDIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BSKE: PNP eyes 4,344 areas of concern

BSKE: PNP eyes 4,344 areas of concern

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Police are eyeing 4,344 areas of concern during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections to be held on Oct. 30.
Nation
fbtw

6 missing sabungeros’ kin to drop charges

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The families of six cockfight enthusiasts or sabungeros who went missing last year have asked the Department of Justice to drop the charges against the men suspected of kidnapping them, DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin...
Nation
fbtw

Casiguran, Aurora scorches at 60 degrees Celsius heat index

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
The heat index in Casiguran, Aurora reached a sizzling 60 degrees Celsius on Monday, the highest so far recorded this year, according to the state weather bureau.
Nation
fbtw

Binay: Makati-Taguig school feud an issue of ownership

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
The ongoing feud between the local governments of Makati and Taguig over the 14 schools affected by their territorial dispute is an issue of ownership, Makati Mayor Abby Binay said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Protect Pinoys, ex-MILF, MNLF in PNP urged

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
President Marcos has urged former members of Muslim separatist groups, who are now part of the Philippine National Police, to serve and protect the public.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Go aids Egay victims in Ilocos Norte

By Artemio Dumlao | 13 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go handed out grocery packs to 1,500 typhoon victims in Laoag City as well as Pasuquin and Marcos towns in Ilocos Norte over the weekend.
Nation
fbtw

Fire hits Negros Occidental school

By Gilbert Bayoran | 13 hours ago
A three-hour fire destroyed the 99-year-old Colegio De Sta. Rita in San Carlos City in Negros Occidental on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw

Lightning kills boy, 11

By Ed Amoroso | 13 hours ago
An 11-year-old boy died when lightning struck in Barangay Dalahican in Lucena City on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with