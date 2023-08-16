Radio reporter files complaint vs Donsol vice mayor who punched him

MANILA, Philippines — A radio reporter on Tuesday filed a complaint against the vice mayor of the municipality of Donsol, Sorsogon after he was allegedly punched by the official twice while covering the launch of Brigada Eskwela.

Wow Smile radio reporter Mario Romero reported the incident to the Donsol Police Station on the same day, detailing the actions of Advincula, who "approached and subsequently attacked and him with a (sic) fist blows on his face,” according to a copy of the police blotter signed by Donsol Police Captain Rey John Renoria.

The 59-year-old news correspondent was covering the launch of Brigada Eskwela when the alleged attack took place.

Romero sustained minor injuries in his upper lip from the incident, according to a copy of the medical certificate from the Donsol District Hospital shared by Wow Smile Radio.

In a statement, the broadcast radio station stressed that Romero is also a taxpayer and that the incident took place inside the compound of the local government.

“The said act calls for strongest condemnation. The abuse is glaring and the incident committed in a taxpayers' home. A teacher is also a person in authority. Romero's volition for the promotion of Brigada Eskwela and whatever disdain or prejudice the official may hold against him, do not give the latter a license to maul or cause injury to the person,” Wow Smile said.

The radio organization added: “If at any instance he was criticized, the Supreme Court was resounding and clear when it ruled that public officer should not be onion skinned. And be rather comforted with a clear conscience.”

The Media Association of Sorsogon also condemned the incident and said that Advincula's actions were not justified regardless of criticism thrown against him by the reporter.

"As per report, Vice-Mayor Advincula mauled Romero over an alleged threat made by Romero in the past to lambast the vice-mayor over the radio. Obviously, such threat, if indeed uttered, had never been carried out by Mr. Romero until the time that he was mauled by the vice-mayor," the group of media practitioners said.

The group added: "Granting, for the sake of argument, that their gripes against their victims were true, violence should never be an options."

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines also said that Advincula has no right to maul the reporter "despite any personal grudge against him" and must comport to professional conduct as an elected public official.

The Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility have documented around 75 cases of violations against media workers since the start of the Marcos administration from June 30, 2022 to April 30. Of these, 40 cases involve intimidation, ten libel and cyberlibel, seven harassment, six barred from coverage and censorship, five threats through messages and online, four cyberattacks, and one physical assault. — Cristina Chi