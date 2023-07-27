Raps filed vs fake doctor

MANILA, Philippines — Criminal charges were filed yesterday against a woman who was arrested in Laguna for allegedly practicing medicine without a license.

Miram Sol Magayanes, who advertised herself as a psychiatrist, underwent inquest proceedings before the San Pedro prosecutor’s office for violating Republic Act 2382 or the Medical Malpractice Act, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said on Tuesday.

Magayanes was arrested in an entrapment at her clinic at the Pacita Complex on July 19.

The NBI said it obtained a certificate from the Professional Regulation Commission, which stated that Magayanes’ name is not in the PRC’s database of licensed physicians.