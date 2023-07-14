^

Second suspect arrested in shooting of photojournalist, says QCPD

Philstar.com
July 14, 2023 | 1:58pm
Quezon City Police District director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III holds a printout of the images of two of the suspects in the ambush on photojournalist Rene Joshua Abiad during a press briefing at Camp Karingal yesterday.
Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) announced on Friday that they have arrested another suspect connected to the shooting incident that targeted photojournalist Rene Joshua Abiad and his relatives.

Police Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, QCPD chief, said that the suspect, known only by the alias "Mata," was apprehended on Thursday night at a bus terminal in Metro Manila. Mata had just arrived from the province when authorities arrested him. 

“I am happy to announce that the second personality involved na mina-manhunt natin, si alyas Mata, ay nasa kustodiya na natin. Nahuli natin siya kagabi,” Torre said.

According to the QCPD chief, Mata is reported to have served as the driver of the pink motorcycle that trailed the vehicle of the assailants during the ambush.

On June 29, photojournalist Joshua Abiad of Remate Online was wounded after gunmen fired at his sport utility vehicle in Barangay Masambong, Quezon City.

Last Tuesday, the authorities announced the arrest of one of the suspects, identified as Eduardo Almario Legazpi II, who is reportedly a professional gun-for-hire.

Torre said on Thursday that the shooting incident is deemed a "case solved," but cannot be considered a "case closed" yet as the manhunt operation continues.

The authorities are still searching for the remaining suspects, inluding the alleged mastermind, reported to be a former Barangay chairman in Pasay City. The alleged mastermind, known by the alias "Nanad," purportedly hired Legazpi's team to carry out the ambush on Abiad.

Torre disclosed that the former barangay chairman has a history of arrest related to illegal drugs.

Abiad survived the attack but his four-year-old nephew later on died. Renato Abiad Jr., Cheryl Abiad, Elizabeth Abiad, bystander Jeffrey Ngo Cao and two minors were wounded in the ambush. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

