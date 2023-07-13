QCPD considers photojournalist's ambush as 'case solved'

Quezon City Police District director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III holds a printout of the images of two of the suspects in the ambush on photojournalist Rene Joshua Abiad during a press briefing at Camp Karingal yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) announced on Thursday that the shooting incident involving a photojournalist is now considered a "case solved," according to Police Brig. Gen. Nicholas Torre III.

On June 29, photojournalist Joshua Abiad of Remate Online was wounded when assailants fired at his sport utility vehicle in Barangay Masambong, Quezon City.

But Torre clarified that the case cannot be considered "closed" yet as the manhunt operation for the alleged mastermind and other suspects is still ongoing.

“Solved ito, pero hindi closed. We consider it by the definition ng aming [Philippine National Police] standards, solved na ito pero continuous pa rin," Torre said at a press conference Thursday.

“Open siya kasi ongoing ang manhunt sa mga suspects na at large,” the police official added.

The QCPD is still searching for the alleged mastermind, reported to be a former Barangay chairman in Pasay City.

The authorities announced on Tuesday the arrest of one of the suspects involved in the shooting incident targeting the photojournalist and his relatives. The suspect has been identified as Eduardo Almario Legazpi II.

Torre said that they will proceed with the filing of murder and frustrated murder cases against the suspects on Thursday morning. The QCPD is looking forward to arrest one more suspect within the day.

During the ambush, Abiad survived while his four-year-old nephew later on died. Renato Abiad Jr., Cheryl Abiad, Elizabeth Abiad, bystander Jeffrey Ngo Cao and two minors were wounded in the attack. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina