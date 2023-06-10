^

Nation

Infra support boosts businesses in 63 special Moro barangays

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 10, 2023 | 4:04pm
Infra support boosts businesses in 63 special Moro barangays
One of dozens of barangay halls constructed in different Bangsamoro provinces and cities by the region's local government ministry.
Philstar.com / John Unson

KIDAPAWAN CITY, Philippines — Merchants are certain of a boom in commerce and trade in the 63 Bangsamoro barangays in Cotabato province after ongoing infrastructure projects for the local communities are completely implemented.

The 63 predominantly Moro barangays in different towns in Cotabato province in Administrative Region 12 had been grouped as the Special Geographic Area, or SGA, of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, after residents voted for the inclusion of their villages in the core territory of BARMM via a plebiscite in 2019.

Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño Mendoza said Saturday she is glad with the BARMM government’s construction of new barangay halls in the SGA and the improvement of road networks connecting its villages to the town centers under her jurisdiction where Moro farmers can sell their farm products.

“The connectivity, in terms of commerce and trade, among residents of other barangays that are under Cotabato province and those in the SGA is taking off nicely,” Mendoza told reporters Saturday.

The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government-BARMM has constructed 13 barangays halls in the SGA and is presently building 49 more to establish a strong government icon in beneficiary-areas, where there are members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front that have separate peace compacts with Malacañang, aiming to address poverty and underdevelopment in Moro areas via socio-economic and humanitarian interventions.

Mansur Kalim, a Maguindanaon rice trader in Kabacan town in Cotabato, said he is planning to expand his business in SGA barangays in Carmen in the same province once the MILG-BARMM has completed its barangay hall projects in the municipality.

“I have relatives residing in those areas who can help me oversee the rice and corn grains trading business I am planning to put up there,” Kalim said.

The physician Kadil Sinolinding Jr., a resident of Kabacan and a member of BARMM’s 80-seat parliament, said Saturday he is grateful to the MILG-BARMM and the Cotabato provincial government for cooperating to harness the investment potentials of the 63 Bangsamoro barangays in the province.

“The Mendoza administration has not stopped helping the Moro communities in the 63 Bangsamoro barangays become progressive despite the fact that these have all been detached from the Cotabato provincial government since 2019,” Sinolinding, himself a Moro, said.

Sinolinding, an eye specialist who had served as regional health secretary of the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, is one of the proponents of separate enabling measures for the creation of eight municipalities out of the 63 SGA barangays, now pending in the BARMM interim parliament.

Brig. Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army’s 602nd Infantry Brigade that has units in the 63 SGA barangays, said there have been noticeable improvements in businesses in areas where the MILG-BARMM had constructed barangay halls.

“Barangay officials are now using these barangay halls as venues for settling family feuds and in planning solutions to community concerns,” Gumiran said.

Local executives in Cotabato’s Carmen, Kabacan and Midsayap towns said Saturday there has been a considerable increase in applications for business permits by Moro traders in the SGA barangays in recent months as a result of the essential infrastructure support from MILG-BARMM.

“Our municipal government and the office of our provincial governor are together helping them still even if their barangays are no longer under Cotabato province,” Midsayap Mayor Rolly Sacdalan said.

The MILG-BARMM had constructed more than 50 other barangay halls, police stations and municipal halls in other areas in the six provinces and three cities in the autonomous region.

INFRASTRUCTURE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Cop held for sexual harassment

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
A policeman was apprehended in Quezon City on Thursday after was he was accused by a colleague, who is a member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community, of sexual harassment.
Nation
fbtw
Power outage hits NAIA anew

Power outage hits NAIA anew

By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 (NAIA-3) was struck by another power outage yesterday, the third to hit...
Nation
fbtw
Sandigan nixes Bautista bid to junk P25 million graft rap

Sandigan nixes Bautista bid to junk P25 million graft rap

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
The Sandiganbayan has denied the bid of former Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista to dismiss a graft case against him in connection...
Nation
fbtw

Four hurt in Marikina fire

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Four people were injured when a fire broke out at a private company in Marikina City yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Woman caught smuggling tobacco into Bilibid

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
A woman was reportedly caught attempting to smuggle tobacco products into the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272901
            [Title] => 'Chedeng' keeps strength as it moves slowly northward over Philippine Sea
            [Summary] => Typhoon Chedeng continues to maintain its strength as it slowly moves northward over the Philippine Sea, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Saturday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 15:15:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Nation
            [SectionUrl] => nation
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/chedeng-2_2023-06-10_15-34-24764_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272882
            [Title] => Typhoon Chedeng intensifies; enhanced habagat to bring rains in western Luzon, Visayas
            [Summary] => Typhoon Chedeng intensifed in the middle of the Philippine Sea while the Southwest Monsoon or Hanging Habagat continues to bring cloudy and rainy weather in the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 10:36:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806091
            [AuthorName] => James Relativo
            [SectionName] => Nation
            [SectionUrl] => nation
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/chedeng-more_2023-06-10_10-20-36493_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272880
            [Title] => LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness
            [Summary] => The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert Level 3 after it showed an “increased tendency towards a hazardous eruption.”
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 09:54:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1653483
            [AuthorName] => PhilstarLIVE
            [SectionName] => Nation
            [SectionUrl] => nation
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/10/mayon-volcano_2023-06-10_09-54-38616_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272729
            [Title] => Makati court clears Kerwin in drug case
            [Summary] => A Makati court has dismissed the case against Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa for conspiracy to sell illegal drugs, citing the prosecution’s weak evidence against the self-confessed drug dealer.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805308
            [AuthorName] => Marc Jayson Cayabyab
            [SectionName] => Nation
            [SectionUrl] => nation
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/m1_2023-06-09_20-56-19317_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272727
            [Title] => Chinese Navy ship to visit Manila
            [Summary] => For the first time in four years, a ship from China’s Navy will arrive in the country on June 14, the Chinese embassy announced yesterday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-10 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804754
            [AuthorName] => Michael Punongbayan
            [SectionName] => Nation
            [SectionUrl] => nation
            [URL] => 
        )

)

abtest
'Chedeng' keeps strength as it moves slowly northward over Philippine Sea

'Chedeng' keeps strength as it moves slowly northward over Philippine Sea

2 hours ago
Typhoon Chedeng continues to maintain its strength as it slowly moves northward over the Philippine Sea, the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Typhoon Chedeng intensifies; enhanced habagat to bring rains in western Luzon, Visayas

Typhoon Chedeng intensifies; enhanced habagat to bring rains in western Luzon, Visayas

By James Relativo | 6 hours ago
Typhoon Chedeng intensifed in the middle of the Philippine Sea while the Southwest Monsoon or Hanging Habagat continues to...
Nation
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Nation
fbtw
Makati court clears Kerwin in drug case

Makati court clears Kerwin in drug case

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
A Makati court has dismissed the case against Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa for conspiracy to sell illegal drugs, citing...
Nation
fbtw

Chinese Navy ship to visit Manila

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
For the first time in four years, a ship from China’s Navy will arrive in the country on June 14, the Chinese embassy announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with