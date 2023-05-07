Get COVID-19 booster shots, Zamora tells San Juan residents

MANILA, Philippines — With Metro Manila being placed under Alert Level 1, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora yesterday urged residents to avail themselves of free booster shots against COVID-19.

“I continue to encourage San Juanenos to not get complacent and get boosted if they are eligible for the second booster, especially since cases have been on the rise and Metro Manila has been placed on Alert Level 1,” Zamora said.

Zamora said that interested residents may register with the San Juan City vaccine registration program at http:/bit.ly/39Bi7ri for their booster shots.