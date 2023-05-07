5 more Quezon towns declared insurgency-free

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — Five more towns in Quezon province have been declared free of communist rebels, bringing the total to 26.

Local government officials, the police, military and other stakeholders signed a memorandum of understanding declaring stable internal peace and security in Patnanungan and Jomalig on Thursday and Friday, respectively, Col. Ledon Monte, Quezon police director, said.

Mulanay, Catanauan and Pitogo were declared free of communist rebels on April 24 and 25.

With the declaration, concerned local chief executives will be in charge of maintaining peace and security in their area while promoting their development initiatives for the welfare of their constituents.

Capt. Lovely Lalunio, Quezon police spokesperson, said 13 more towns in the province are expected to be declared free of communist rebels.

Panukulan, Polillo and Bordeaux towns on Polillo island obtained their insurgency-free status in March.

Macalelon, Unisan, Gumaca, Perez, Quezon, Alabat, San Narciso, General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Lopez, San Andres, Sampaloc, Plaridel, Real, Padre Burgos, General Luna and Tayabas had earlier been declared free of communist rebels.