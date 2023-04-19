^

Nation

10 students collapse due to heat amid power outages in Occidental Mindoro

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 19, 2023 | 5:36pm
10 students collapse due to heat amid power outages in Occidental Mindoro
Litrato ng mga estudyanteng nahimatay sa San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
Released / LGU San Jose, Occidental Mindoro - Municipal Information Office

MANILA, Philippines — Ten students across four schools in Occidental Mindoro collapsed on Wednesday due to heat amid frequent power outages affecting the town of San Jose, according to the municipality’s disaster risk reduction and management office. 

The San Jose Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) said in a Facebook post that it extended immediate medical assistance to 10 students who experienced discomfort in class throughout the day – four from the San Jose National High School, three from Pedro T. Mendiola Sr. Memorial National High School, two from the Philippine Central Islands College and one from Occidental Mindoro State College. 

The warmer temperatures brought about by the dry season and brownouts in the area “caused problems with the health of students from different schools,” MDRRM officer Gil Gendrano said in Filipino.

“All the residents in the municipality are gravely affected by the extremely warm weather that coincides with long hours of brownout. In a single day, we experience longer hours of brownout than hours with electricity,” Gendrano added.

 

According to the MDRRMO, the students are now in safe condition.

A poll by the Alliance of Concerned Teachers in March showed that most or 67% of the 7,800 teachers surveyed said they experienced "intolerable heat" inside their classrooms at the start of the dry season, resulting in students' difficulty paying attention to lessons and increased absences.

The Department of Education previously said that it is studying the possibility of returning to the old academic calendar that will allow students to take their vacations during the summer months of April and May.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Mimaropa, Ilocos receive tourists from cruise ships

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Hundreds of tourists from cruise ships flocked to Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) and Ilocos region several days before and until the end of the Holy Week break, the Department of Tourism reported...
Nation
fbtw

Man accidentally runs over child

By Michelle Zoleta | 19 hours ago
A two-year-old girl died after she was accidentally run over by a jeepney being driven by her father in Barangay Liwayway in Mauban, Quezon on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
LTO price cap for driving lessons takes effect today

LTO price cap for driving lessons takes effect today

By Romina Cabrera | 4 days ago
The Land Transportation Office will start enforcing its price cap for driving lessons today.
Nation
fbtw
Makati heat index hits &lsquo;dangerous&rsquo; level

Makati heat index hits ‘dangerous’ level

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
The Makati City government advised residents to stay indoors after the heat index reached the “dangerous” level...
Nation
fbtw

Bukidnon cop chief relieved

By Gerry Lee Gorit | 19 hours ago
The head of the Bukidnon police has been relieved from his post.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBI regional head says Teves tried to influence e-sabong raids in Cebu

NBI regional head says Teves tried to influence e-sabong raids in Cebu

6 hours ago
Oliva said Teves, who had set a meeting with him through a fellow NBI official, was with "a certain Mr. Tomasino Alegro and...
Nation
fbtw
8 nabbed for illegal gambling, drugs in Makati

8 nabbed for illegal gambling, drugs in Makati

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Eight persons were arrested for alleged illegal gambling in Makati and for carrying P1.1 million worth of methamphetamine...
Nation
fbtw
PNR train derailed; 400 passengers, crew unhurt

PNR train derailed; 400 passengers, crew unhurt

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
A train of the Philippine National Railways went off-track at the PNR’s Don Bosco station in Makati yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Comelec pushes prison, P.5 million fine for nuisance bets

Comelec pushes prison, P.5 million fine for nuisance bets

By Robertzon Ramirez | 19 hours ago
Nuisance candidates and their accomplices those who pushed them to file their candidacy should be meted a prison term of up...
Nation
fbtw
Lawmaker: Only 40% passed PRC licensure exams

Lawmaker: Only 40% passed PRC licensure exams

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
An opposition lawmaker is calling for a review of the Professional Regulatory Commission’s policies on licensure and...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with