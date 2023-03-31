MMDA announces weekend road repairs in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced on Friday road repairs and reblocking that the Department of Public Works and Highways will conduct over the weekend.

Starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, the DPWH will close off the following portions of major thoroughfares, according to the MMDA advisory:

C-5 Road SB between Lanuza Ave. and Green Valley Footbridge, Brgy. Ugong (truck lane), Pasig City

C-5 Road after Elevated U Turn Slot (3rd lane from median Island), Pasig City

EDSA SB near Estrella St. and near Ayala Ave., Makati City (Rotomilling/ Asphalt Overlay Only)

EDSA NB near MRT Buendia Station (Innermost lane), Makati City

EDSA SB fronting Uni Oil and before Bansalangin St. (Outer lane/ 1st lane from sidewalk), Quezon City

EDSA SB before Dario Bridge and fronting Lemon Square Bldg. (Outer lane/ 1st lane from sidewalk), Quezon City

Luzon Ave. NB flyover to Congressional Ave. Ext. (Inner lane/ 1st lane from plant box), Quezon City

Commonwealth Avenue WB Doña Carmen St. to Odigal St. (4th lane from center); and corner Riverside St. (1st lane from center), Quezon City

EDSA NB from Mahal Kita Hotel to Taft Ave. (2nd lane from median Island)

A. Bonifacio Ave. SB corner Sgt. Rivera (1st lane from sidewalk), Quezon City

C-5 Service Road SB, Bagong Ilog before stop light going to Pasig Blvd. Ext. (Portions of 1st and 2nd lanes), Pasig City

According to the MMDA, the affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on April 3.

In the meantime, the MMDA advised motorists to take alternate routes.