^

Nation

MMDA announces weekend road repairs in Metro Manila

Philstar.com
March 31, 2023 | 4:50pm
MMDA announces weekend road repairs in Metro Manila
File photo of road closure and reblocking.
The STAR / Boy Santos

MANILA, Philippines —  The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced on Friday road repairs and reblocking that the Department of Public Works and Highways will conduct over the weekend.

Starting at 11 p.m. on Friday, the DPWH will close off the following portions of major thoroughfares, according to the MMDA advisory:

  • C-5 Road SB between Lanuza Ave. and Green Valley Footbridge, Brgy. Ugong (truck lane), Pasig City
  • C-5 Road after Elevated U Turn Slot (3rd lane from median Island), Pasig City
  • EDSA SB near Estrella St. and near Ayala Ave., Makati City (Rotomilling/ Asphalt Overlay Only)
  • EDSA NB near MRT Buendia Station (Innermost lane), Makati City
  • EDSA SB fronting Uni Oil and before Bansalangin St. (Outer lane/ 1st lane from sidewalk), Quezon City
  • EDSA SB before Dario Bridge and fronting Lemon Square Bldg. (Outer lane/ 1st lane from sidewalk), Quezon City
  • Luzon Ave. NB flyover to Congressional Ave. Ext. (Inner lane/ 1st lane from plant box), Quezon City
  • Commonwealth Avenue WB Doña Carmen St. to Odigal St. (4th lane from center); and corner Riverside St. (1st lane from center), Quezon City
  • EDSA NB from Mahal Kita Hotel to Taft Ave. (2nd lane from median Island)
  • A. Bonifacio Ave. SB corner Sgt. Rivera (1st lane from sidewalk), Quezon City
  • C-5 Service Road SB, Bagong Ilog before stop light going to Pasig Blvd. Ext. (Portions of 1st and 2nd lanes), Pasig City

According to the MMDA, the affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on April 3.

In the meantime, the MMDA advised motorists to take alternate routes.

MMDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DLSU-Dasmari&ntilde;as tightens security measures after killing of graduating student in dorm

DLSU-Dasmariñas tightens security measures after killing of graduating student in dorm

23 hours ago
Following the killing of one of its students, De La Salle University Dasmariñas has vowed to tighten security measures...
Nation
fbtw
LTO district chief suspended over fixers

LTO district chief suspended over fixers

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The head of the Land Transportation Office Novaliches district unit has been suspended following the arrest of five alleged...
Nation
fbtw

Calabarzon workers seeking pay hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 4 days ago
Workers in Southern Tagalog are seeking a wage increase to cope with the rising prices of basic commodities.
Nation
fbtw
900 PNP officers evaluated by review panel &ndash; Azurin

900 PNP officers evaluated by review panel – Azurin

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Over 900 ranking police officers who submitted their courtesy resignations have been evaluated by the five-man advisory committee...
Nation
fbtw

DMW padlocks maritime firm

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
For alleged involvement in illegal recruitment, the Department of Migrant Workers padlocked a maritime consultancy firm in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Only for Holy Week': MMDA allows provincial buses back to EDSA starting next week

'Only for Holy Week': MMDA allows provincial buses back to EDSA starting next week

By James Relativo | 7 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority allowed provincial buses to ply their routes along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue...
Nation
fbtw
PNP: Suspect behind killing of DLSU-D student identified

PNP: Suspect behind killing of DLSU-D student identified

7 hours ago
The Dasmariñas City Police Station has pinpointed a certain Angelito Erlano as the suspect responsible for the...
Nation
fbtw
Government revises departure protocols

Government revises departure protocols

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
Immigration procedures are undergoing revisions amid complaints over the stricter implementation of departure protocols, which...
Nation
fbtw
3 suspects in Caloocan kagawad&rsquo;s slay surrender

3 suspects in Caloocan kagawad’s slay surrender

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Three suspects in the 2017 killing of a barangay kagawad or councilman in Caloocan City have turned themselves in to aut...
Nation
fbtw

DOTr ready for Holy Week exodus

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Department of Transportation said yesterday it is prepared for the expected influx of passengers during the Holy Week.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with