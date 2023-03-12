^

Nation

Man held for high-powered firearms

Marc Jayson Cayabyab - The Philippine Star
March 12, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A man was arrested with several high-powered firearms and ammunition in Taguig on Friday night, according to the Southern Police District.Ronnie Gonzales was arrested after police implemented a search warrant issued by the Taguig regional trial court and confiscated an M3 .45-caliber sub-machine gun, an M16 A1 rifle, a .45-caliber pistol and a SAM .45-caliber ACP pistol.

Police also seized five 5.56 magazines, two 5.56 magazines, two .45-caliber sub-machine gun magazines, four .45-caliber magazines, a .45-caliber magazine, a suppressor, five hun-dred rounds of 5.56-mm ammunition, 44 rounds of .45-caliber bullets, four .38-caliber rounds and an ammo box.

He will face charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

In a statement, National Capital Region Police Office director Maj. Gen. Edgar Alan Okubo said the police will intensify its crackdown on loose firearms.

EDGAR ALAN OKUBO
Philstar
