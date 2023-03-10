Bill seeking to increase compensation for wrong convictions filed

Rep. Mikee Romero of 1-Pacman party-list filed House Bill 7307, which seeks to amend Republic Act 7309, the law that created the Board of Claims.

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker has filed a bill seeking to amend the law that created the Board of Claims under the supervision of the Department of Justice, to ensure that victims of unjust imprisonment and violent crimes would receive increased compensation.

“One of the disturbing problems in the area of justice and human rights is the implementation of the constitutional provision against the deprivation of life, liberty and property without due process of law,” Romero said in a statement.

He said persons have been accused and imprisoned for crimes they did not commit, only to be subsequently acquitted.

“A judicial way of filing a claim for compensation may be too long. Congress opted for an administrative procedure of filing the claims by creating the Board of Claims,” Romero said.

The Board of Claims grants compensation to victims of unjust imprisonment and violent crimes following an acquittal by the trial court for supposed offenses for which they have been wrongfully charged, according to the lawmaker.

Romero, who chairs the House committee on poverty alleviation, said under his proposed bill, victims of unjust imprisonment could claim up to P5,000 per month of incarceration from the current P1,000. The compensation should not exceed P300,000.