'New Year, new millionaires': 2 lotto winners bag P521.27-M jackpot prize

MANILA, Philippines — Two lucky individuals will welcome 2023 as multi-millionaires after betting on the correct 6-digit combination in the latest Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw, Friday.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) drew the numbers 01-23-15-03-08-05 in its daily PCSO Lottery Draw yesterday. The jackpot prize is set at P521,275,111.60.

However, no one won the P15,200,497.60 jackpot for the Megalotto 6/45 daw last night.

The results aired on the state-run People's Television Network, a show which has been running since 1995.

It could be remembered that a single bettor won the P114.32 million jackpot prize for the Megalotto 6/45 draw last December 23, two days before Christmas Day.

The winner, however, won't be able to take home the full P521.27 million jackpot prize.

Under the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law, lotto winnings are subject to 20% final tax, except if the prize is only P10,000 and below.

The PCSO was marred in controversy a few months back after an unprecedented 433 people won the P236 million 6/55 Grand Lotto draw, which prompted lawmakers to call for investigations due to possible anomalies. — James Relativo