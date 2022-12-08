CHR probes deaths of NDF consultant, companion

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has started its investigation into the alleged summary execution by the military of National Democratic Front (NDF) consultant Ericson Acosta and his companion Joseph Jimenez of the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas.

“It is expedient to probe the truth and deliver justice in all allegations of arbitrary killing that desecrate the right to life. As the state has the prime duty to protect life, CHR expects parallel probe by concerned authorities,” the CHR said.

“We also request the cooperation of the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) to ensure the conduct of a swift and impartial investigation,” it added.

The NDF-Negros and human rights advocate group Karapatan said Acosta and Jimenez were taken alive by personnel of the 94th and 47th Infantry Battalions in Sitio Makilo, Barangay Camansi in Kanbankalan, Negros Occidental at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 30.

The military denied the NDF’s claim, saying Acosta and Jimenez were killed in an encounter with soldiers.