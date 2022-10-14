Ilocos Norte cop shot dead

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A policeman was gunned down in Dingras, Ilocos Norte early yesterday.

S/Sgt. Jackson Raymundo, 36, a resident of Barangay Puttao in Solsona town, was found bloodied in a bullet-riddled car in the middle of a ricefield in Barangay Cali, police said.

Raymundo died while being treated at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac.

A woman called the Dingras police station at around 2:40 a.m. to report a shooting incident.

Police said Raymundo could have also been beaten up before he was shot, citing his swollen face.

An investigation is underway.