^

Nation

USS New Orleans arrives in Subic port for training exercise

Philstar.com
October 3, 2022 | 6:46pm
USS New Orleans arrives in Subic port for training exercise
FILE PHOTO: An aerial shot of the USS New Orleans LPD-18 sailing in the Philippine Sea on September 2, 2020.
Twitter / US 7th Fleet

MANILA, Philippines — The USS New Orleans is at Subic, the former US naval base, in Zambales for exercises with the Philippine military.

US sailors and marines are in the Philippines for the Kamandag exercises.

"New Orleans, part of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is operating in the US 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," the US 7th Fleet said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The New Orleans has a crew of 361 and a 72-member complement of Marines. Its hangar can store up to two aircraft and the US Navy said it can launch or simultaneously recover four CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters or two MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft.

US 7TH FLEET

US NAVY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Judge denies Vhong&rsquo;s bid to stay in NBI

Judge denies Vhong’s bid to stay in NBI

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
A Taguig City court has denied actor Vhong Navarro’s petition to stay in the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation...
Nation
fbtw
Malate park up for rehab

Malate park up for rehab

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
The Manila city government will rehabilitate a park located across the newly refurbished Manila Zoo.
Nation
fbtw
Actor nabbed in drug bust

Actor nabbed in drug bust

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Actor Dominic Roco and his four companions were arrested in a sting in Quezon City yesterday wherein police confiscated P126,000...
Nation
fbtw

Korean actor arrives in Manila for 4-day visit

By Rudy Santos | 20 hours ago
Popular South Korean actor Won Ki-Joon arrived on Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for a four-day business visit.
Nation
fbtw

Prosecutor clears 2 suspects in vaccine slots for sale

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
The Mandaluyong prosecutor’s office has dismissed the criminal charges filed against two persons over the sale of COVID vaccine slots in the city in 2021.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Sandigan denies Faeldon&rsquo;s bid to travel to US, South Korea

Sandigan denies Faeldon’s bid to travel to US, South Korea

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 20 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has denied the request of former Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon to travel to the United States and South...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;LTO online portal not up for abolition&rsquo;

‘LTO online portal not up for abolition’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has clarified that it is not abolishing its online portal reportedly used by fixers in renewing...
Nation
fbtw
CA upholds dismissal of LTFRB official

CA upholds dismissal of LTFRB official

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
The Court of Appeals has affirmed the dismissal of Samuel Jardin as executive director of the Land Transportation Franchising...
Nation
fbtw
Pasig roads closed to traffic today

Pasig roads closed to traffic today

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Several roads in Pasig City will be closed to motorists today for the groundbreaking of the Metro Manila Subway project.
Nation
fbtw

8 nabbed in Tondo for e-sabong

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
Eight persons were arrested for online sabong in Tondo, Manila on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with