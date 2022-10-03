USS New Orleans arrives in Subic port for training exercise

FILE PHOTO: An aerial shot of the USS New Orleans LPD-18 sailing in the Philippine Sea on September 2, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — The USS New Orleans is at Subic, the former US naval base, in Zambales for exercises with the Philippine military.

US sailors and marines are in the Philippines for the Kamandag exercises.

"New Orleans, part of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is operating in the US 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," the US 7th Fleet said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The New Orleans has a crew of 361 and a 72-member complement of Marines. Its hangar can store up to two aircraft and the US Navy said it can launch or simultaneously recover four CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters or two MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft.