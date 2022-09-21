NPA leader, 5 guerrillas surrender in Agusan del Sur

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Army announced yesterday the collapse of a New People’s Army unit in Agusan del Sur with the surrender of its leader and five other NPA guerrillas.

Badong Gumansel Lipanda of the Platoon Banglas of the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee turned himself in to the 26th Infantry Battalion (IB) in Barangay Zamora in Talacogon on Saturday.

Lipanda and the five other NPA rebels yielded an M16 rifle, two Garand rifles, a shotgun, two caliber .45 pistols, magazines and bullets.

Lt. Col. Sandy Majarocon, 26th IB commander, said the NPA unit was behind atrocities in San Luis, Esperanza and Talacogon towns since 2010.

He said the surrenderees are undergoing medical check-up, assessment, documentation and counseling in preparation for their enrollment to the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program or E-CLIP.