1,450 PCG draftees take oath to undergo training

Philippine Coast Guard trainees prepare to take their oath at the PCG headquarters in Port Area, Manila yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 1,500 draftees were sworn into the Philippine Coast Guard service yesterday in what the PCG said was the largest oath-taking ceremony of enlisted trainees in its history.

PCG chief Artemio Abu said 1,450 trainees – 1,283 men and 167 women – took their oath at the Coast Guard parade grounds in Manila.

The draftees will be deployed to PCG training centers nationwide.

“Being a Coast Guard is not for everyone. It is for those with a brave soul and a mind of steel. It is for those who love the country and are genuinely committed to public service,” Abu told the draftees.

The number of trainees was a result of the PCG’s massive recruitment program, he said.

Abu said the PCG needs to increase its personnel in anticipation of the arrival of additional ships, air assets and other modern equipment.

“I trust that you will continue our tradition of service, integrity and excellence. I expect no less than your commitment and dedication to our mission, not just for your career growth, but also for the organization and the Filipinos that we serve,” he said.