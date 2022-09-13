CSC: Over 3,000 government jobs up for grabs

MANILA, Philippines — More than 3,000 job vacancies in 131 government offices are up for grabs during the online career fair to be held from Sept. 19 to 23, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced yesterday.

CSC Commissioner Aileen Lizada said a total of 3,314 jobs have been posted by participating government agencies, local government units, state universities and colleges as well as government-owned and controlled corporations on JobStreet.com.

Lizada said the number of job vacancies is still expected to increase prior to the start of the online fair.

Production workers in demand

Meanwhile, production workers are highly in demand in the country, according to the Department of Labor and Employment.

Data from the DOLE’s Bureau of Local Employment showed that 10,426 job vacancies are available for production workers.

The DOLE noted that production workers topped the list of employment vacancies recorded from Sept. 2 to 8.

The agency also recorded 5,220 jobs available for production machine operators.

Office clerk ranked third in the list of top vacancies with 1,671 slots followed by customer service assistant with 1,626 slots. Companies hiring executive assistants posted 1,152 vacancies.