Parts of Meralco Ave. in Pasig to close for work on subway project

September 11, 2022 | 10:56am
The DOTr said it would proceed with the lowering of the tunnel boring machine for the Metro Manila Subway project by May and begin underground works by August.
MANILA, Philippines — North and southbound portions of Meralco Avenue in Pasig will be closed to traffic from October 3 for construction of the Metro Manila subway project and will remain closed until 2028.

In a statement on Sunday, the Department of Transportation said the road closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. on October 3.

“Motorists are advised to take alternative routes to be provided by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), and the city governments of Pasig and Mandaluyong,” the DOTr said.

The MMSP will be the first underground mass transit system in the country with a rail line spanning 33 kilometers from Valenzuela City to Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). It is expected to service nearly 370,000 passengers every day once it is open.

Through the subway, the department projects travel time between Quezon City and NAIA will be cut to 35 minutes from the current travel time of an hour and 10 minutes. It will pass through eight Metro Manila cities and three central business districts. 

The P488-billion project is funded by the Japanese government.

Starting next month, the road closure will cover the front part of Capitol Commons until the corner of Shaw Boulevard.

The DOTr previously said that should the schedule of the subway’s construction be followed, it will be partially operational by 2025.

Alternative routes

On Sunday, the DOTr provided the alternative routes:

  • Public Utility Jeepneys will be rerouted to Captain Henry Javier St. to Danny Floro St. and vice versa, instead of its previous Meralco Ave. going to Shaw Boulevard route
  • Modernized Jeepneys will be rerouted to Dona Julia Vargas Ave. to San Miguel Ave. and back, instead of its previous Meralco Ave. to Shaw Boulevard route
  • UV Express Vehicles/Units will be rerouted to Dona Julia Vargas Ave. to San Miguel Ave. or Anda Road to Camino Verde, instead of its previous route plowing from Meralco Ave. to Shaw Boulevard

