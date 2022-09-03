Woman held for trafficking minors

MANILA, Philippines — A woman was arrested for allegedly recruiting girls and paying them P5,000 to have sex with her clients.

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation’s anti-human trafficking unit caught Jenalyn Joy Hierco in an entrapment operation in a restaurant along Shaw Boulevard in Pasig City on Aug. 25, according to the NBI’s statement on Thursday.

Hierco allegedly targeted girls aged 15 to 17.

NBI agents also rescued six females, five of them minors, during the operation.

Hierco was charged with human trafficking and child abuse before the Department of Justice.