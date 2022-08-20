2 new police regional directors support MalacaÃ±ang-Moro peace efforts

^

2 new police regional directors support Malacañang-Moro peace efforts

John Unson - Philstar.com
August 20, 2022 | 5:02pm
Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon (left) assumed as new Bangsamoro regional police director early this week.
Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon (left) assumed as new Bangsamoro regional police director early this week.
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Officials are expecting peaceful days soon in central Mindanao having two new police regional directors keen on resolving security issues via diplomatic interventions.

The duo, Brig. Gen John Guyguyon and Brig. Gen. Jamili Macaraeg, separately assumed this week as directors for the Bangsamoro and Region 12 police offices, respectively.

Macaraeg replaced Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum while Guyguyon took over from Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona.

Macaraeg and Guyguyon had separately committed to support Malacañang’s peace overture with the Moro communities in the provinces and cities covered by their respective offices.

South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo, Jr. said Saturday he will support the peace programs of Macaraeg for the Muslim, Christian and indigenous tribal communities in his province.

“We in South Cotabato shall help the Police Regional Office-12 maintain law and order in the province. We have multi-sector, inter-agency mechanisms in maintaining peace among the local communities that can help PRO-12 a lot,” Tamayo said.

South Cotabato is under PRO-12, that also covers Sarangani, Sultan Kudarat and Cotabato provinces and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan.

The PRO-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, now under Guyguyon, has jurisdiction over Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi provinces and the cities of Marawi, Lamitan and Cotabato.

The PRO-12 and PRO-BAR are cooperating in keeping the peace in 63 barangays in different towns in Cotabato, grouped as the Bangsamoro Special Geographical Area, or SGA, under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Guyguyon, Macaraeg and Army Major Gen. Roy Galido, commander  of the 6th Infantry Division, shall, together, maintain law and order in the 63 SGA barangays, according to municipal and provincial officials.

There is presence in the 63 barangays of members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, whose 22-year peace talks with Malacañang resulted in the creation in 2019 of the MILF-led BARMM regional government.

Gov. Emmylou Mendoza, chairperson of the Cotabato multi-sector provincial peace and order council, said Saturday she will designate a special liaison staff each who shall keep her office connected with Macaraeg and Guyguyon.

Mendoza said she will pool together the religious leaders and elders from the Moro and non-Moro indigenous communities to help the police and the 6th ID enforce law and order in the SGA and in Cotabato's 17 towns and more than 40 barangays in Kidapawan City, its capital.

“There is cultural pluralism among the people in Cotabato province and we are aware that local peace-building traditions and interfaith dialogues are essential in maintaining peace among the local communities,” Mendoza said.

Cotabato Rep. Samantha Santos had also promised to support the peace efforts of the police and 6th ID in the SGA and in all towns under the district she is representing in the House of Representatives.

The neophyte, first-termer lawmaker said she plans to focus on legislations that can boost the peace overture of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. with the Moro communities in Cotabato province.

Macaraeg was quick to appreciate the pledges of support for PRO-12's peacekeeping missions.

He said he will coordinate extensively all of their activities with local government units in Region 12.

Guyguyon said he shall involve the leaders of the MILF and the Moro National Liberation Front in PRO-BAR's police-community relations projects.

He and Macaraeg separately told reporters Saturday they shall sustain the gains of Malacañang’s Mindanao process.

