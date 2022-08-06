^

Nation

Comply with price freeze, traders warned

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
August 6, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has reminded business establishments in areas under a state of calamity to comply with the price freeze in basic necessities.

“In these trying times, we again appeal to the private sector for assistance in ensuring that our fellow citizens have access to these basic goods, particularly in the most severely affected areas. We assure consumers that our DTI monitors will keep an eye on the prices and supply of basic necessities,” Ruth Castelo, DTI undersecretary for consumer protection group, said.

The DTI said the price freeze in Abra, which was placed under a state of calamity due to the damage caused by the magnitude 7.0 quake last week, started on July 28 and will end on Sept. 25.

A prize freeze in Datu Montawal, Maguindanao is in effect from July 18 to Sept. 15 due to flooding caused by the overflowing of the Maridagao and Kabacan Rivers.

With the state of calamity declared in Antique on July 14 due to a dengue outbreak, the DTI said a cap on the price of basic commodities would be implemented until Sept. 12.

“The price freeze shall be automatically lifted on their end date unless sooner lifted by the President,”the DTI said.

Under Republic Act 7581 or the Price Act, prices of basic necessities are automatically frozen at their prevailing prices for 60 days days once a state of calamity is declared in an area.

Implementing agencies shall ensure price stability and availability of supply in their jurisdiction.

Violators face a prison term of one to 10 years or fines ranging from P5,000 to P1 million or both, depending on the discretion of the court.

DTI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
GenSan highway accident death toll now 10

GenSan highway accident death toll now 10

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
Three more died in the gruesome highway accident here Thursday that caused the instant death of seven persons and injured...
Nation
fbtw

BF Parañaque gates now open to public

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Motorists can now pass through the gated community at BF Homes subdivision in Parañaque City.
Nation
fbtw
Thorough probe into deadly Ateneo shooting vowed

Thorough probe into deadly Ateneo shooting vowed

12 days ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has reported a shooting incident in Ateneo de Manila University...
Nation
fbtw
DOT takes action vs reported overpricing of food in Virgin Island, Panglao

DOT takes action vs reported overpricing of food in Virgin Island, Panglao

By Rosette Adel | 2 days ago
Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco on Tuesday assured the public that it is coordinating with concerned agencies regarding...
Nation
fbtw
Rainy across Philippines due to LPA, habagat

Rainy across Philippines due to LPA, habagat

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
The southwest monsoon or habagat and a low-pressure area spotted off Eastern Samar will bring rain over parts of the country...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Cop nabbed with P3.4 million shabu

Cop nabbed with P3.4 million shabu

By Ghio Ong | 50 minutes ago
A police officer was arrested for allegedly carrying 500 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu during a sting in...
Nation
fbtw

‘Good leads’ in missing CEO case

By Emmanuel Tupas | 50 minutes ago
The Philippine National Police has obtained what it described as good leads that could shed light on the disappearance of a chief executive officer of a pharmaceutical company in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig last...
Nation
fbtw
PNP, Caloocan support no-contact apprehension policy

PNP, Caloocan support no-contact apprehension policy

By Emmanuel Tupas | 50 minutes ago
The Philippine National Police and the Caloocan City government yesterday aired their support for the Metropolitan Manila...
Nation
fbtw
9,443 drug suspects caught in Metro Manila in 5 months

9,443 drug suspects caught in Metro Manila in 5 months

By Emmanuel Tupas | 50 minutes ago
Up to 9,443 drug suspects were arrested in Metro Manila in the past five months, the National Capital Region Police Office...
Nation
fbtw
Court junks raps vs NDF consultant

Court junks raps vs NDF consultant

By Emmanuel Tupas | 50 minutes ago
A Marikina court has dismissed the charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives against National Democratic Front...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with