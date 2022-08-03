Indian shot dead

MANILA, Philippines — An Indian man was gunned down in Quezon City on Monday night.

Sukwinder Kumar, 28, was shot dead at the corner of Old Sauyo road and Arty I street in Barangay Talipapa at around 9:15 p.m., police said.

Kumar died at the scene from two gunshot wounds in the head.

Probers recovered two bullet casings from a .45-caliber handgun at the scene of the shooting. Investigators have yet to determine why Kumar was in the area.

Police are looking for leads to determine the identity of the assailant, who fled toward an unknown direction.