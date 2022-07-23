^

Nation

3 BIFF men dead in bungled Army detachment attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 23, 2022 | 5:57pm
3 BIFF men dead in bungled Army detachment attack
Troops of the 6th Infantry Division are guarding against attacks by local terror groups.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Three terrorists were killed while a soldier was hurt in an encounter in Mamasapano town in Maguindanao from late Thursday until dawn Friday.

The hostilities erupted when more than a hundred members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters attacked a detachment of the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion in Barangay Tukanalipao and opened fire, provoking intermittent exchanges of gunshots that lasted for eight hours.

Local leaders said the BIFF gunmen thrice tried to surround the detachment but failed owing to the strong resistance by only about 30 soldiers inside.

The attackers started retreating when three from them --- initially identified only as Tangan, Musib and Tantung --- were killed in the ensuing gunbattle. 

Officials of the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade and the 6th Infantry Division said Saturday the attack was a retaliation for the death, a week before, of a senior BIFF member, Ramos Amilil, in a brief clash with soldiers in nearby Shariff Saydona, Maguindanao.

Amilil was an expert in fabrication of improvised explosive devices, according to police and military intelligence sources.

Units of the 6th ID, covering central Mindanao, had killed 13 BIFF bomb-makers in one encounter after another since January. 

Villagers, among them traditional Moro elders, and sources from the Maguindanao provincial police said the attack on the 33rd IB’s detachment was planned and led by “Commander Boy Jacket” and companions Musa Ganoy and Muslimin Amilil, who is related to the slain bomb-maker.

The three BIFF leaders who instigated the atrocity are long wanted for heinous offenses, also all tagged in a spate of recent deadly bombings in central Mindanao.

Villagers told reporters the cadavers of the three BIFF members killed in the encounter in Barangay Tukanalipao were carried by companions as they fled when they sensed that Army reinforcements were closing in.

In a statement Saturday, the Army’s 33rd IB said a soldier in the detachment was slightly hurt in the incident.

Major Maximino Gerodias, Jr, chief of the Mamasapano Municipal Police Station, said the BIFF’s harassment of an Army detachment in Barangay Tukanalipao caused panic among villagers in houses nearby.

A number of Moro families have evacuated to areas far from the scene for fear of a repeat of the incident.

BANGSAMORO ISLAMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
8 held over e-sabong website

8 held over e-sabong website

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Eight people accused of maintaining an illegal gambling den, including operating a website showing e-sabong games, were...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City allows rallies along Commonwealth Avenue, IBP Road &nbsp;

Quezon City allows rallies along Commonwealth Avenue, IBP Road  

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
The Quezon City government yesterday decided to allow rallies along Commonwealth Avenue and Interim Batasan Pambansa Road...
Nation
fbtw

P.2 million uncertified steel products seized in Cavite

By Danessa Rivera | 19 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has seized uncertified steel products worth P245,249 in Cavite as part of efforts to ensure safe and reliable construction materials for consumers.
Nation
fbtw
Road reblocking set for weekend of July 23

Road reblocking set for weekend of July 23

1 day ago
The affected routes starting 11 p.m. on Friday till July 25 are:
Nation
fbtw
Road reblocking set for weekend of July 23

Road reblocking set for weekend of July 23

1 day ago
The affected routes starting 11 p.m. on Friday till July 25 are:
Nation
fbtw
Latest
First ever free dialysis center in Region 12 up

First ever free dialysis center in Region 12 up

By John Unson | 4 hours ago
South Cotabato now has a dialysis center serving local patients for free, something first in Region 12.
Nation
fbtw
Man leads Manila cops on car chase

Man leads Manila cops on car chase

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
A motorist was arrested in Manila on Thursday for allegedly leading police officers in a car chase through Tondo and Binondo,...
Nation
fbtw
PNP receives P4.05 million equipment

PNP receives P4.05 million equipment

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has received P4.05 million worth of police and office equipment to support its daily oper...
Nation
fbtw
DOLE to push for more jobs for PWDs

DOLE to push for more jobs for PWDs

By Rhodina Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment will push for more employment opportunities for persons with disabilities, both in...
Nation
fbtw

153 active COVID-19 cases in Muntinlupa

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
All barangays in Muntinlupa have active COVID-19 cases, according to the latest report from the city government.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with