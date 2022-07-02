^

Nation

Marcos extends free EDSA bus rides

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
July 2, 2022 | 12:00am
Marcos extends free EDSA bus rides
The President signed the memorandum drafted by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), which said it considered the availability of the budget for service contracting under the 2022 General Appropriations Act  for the extension of the free bus rides that started in April.
Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos yesterday approved the extension of free EDSA Carousel bus rides until the end of the year to mitigate the financial burden on consumers reeling from the rising costs of goods and services.

The President signed the memorandum drafted by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), which said it considered the availability of the budget for service contracting under the 2022 General Appropriations Act  for the extension of the free bus rides that started in April.

The memorandum also provides free rides for students on the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3), Light Rail Transit Line 2 and Philippine National Railways when face-to-face classes resume in August.

The free rides for students would be implemented from Aug. 22 to Nov. 4, DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista said. The agency has yet to release the mechanics for the program.

The Department of Education expects more than 38,000 schools to resume face-to-face classes for the coming school year.

“The move will ease the burden of rising living expenses on Filipino families and help them save money – especially with the return of face-to-face classes after more than two years,” the DOTr said.

However, the memorandum terminates free rides for other commuters in the MRT-3. The DOTr recommended the discontinuation of the program because “current MRT-3 fares are already heavily subsidized.”

The free ride for all at the MRT-3 benefited 28.62 million passengers from March 28 to June 30, at a time when the costs of basic goods, especially food and fuel, are surging.

Inflation zoomed to a 42-month high of 5.4 percent in May, as energy and food prices soared on supply constraints due to the war in Europe. – Ghio Ong

EDSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Proud to be part of Philippine Air Force: The Embraer A-29 Super Tucano fleet
play
Sponsored

Proud to be part of Philippine Air Force: The Embraer A-29 Super Tucano fleet

16 hours ago
Embraer, the world’s third largest aircraft manufacturer headquartered in Brazil, reaffirms its support to the Philippines...
Nation
fbtw
Villager dead, 2 hurt in North Cotabato gun attack

Villager dead, 2 hurt in North Cotabato gun attack

8 hours ago
A villager was killed while two others were seriously wounded when suspected members of a local terrorist group shot with...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-Camarines Sur lawmaker found dead

Ex-Camarines Sur lawmaker found dead

By Cet Dematera | 1 day ago
Former Camarines Sur congressman Rolando Andaya Jr. was found dead at his residence in Barangay Concepcion Grande in Naga...
Nation
fbtw
QC gov't to implement No Contact Apprehension Program vs traffic violators in select areas

QC gov't to implement No Contact Apprehension Program vs traffic violators in select areas

9 hours ago
The Quezon City local government's No Contact Apprehension Program took effect Friday along 15 major roads in the city following...
Nation
fbtw
Metro Manila&rsquo;s COVID-19 growth may peak by July &ndash; OCTA

Metro Manila’s COVID-19 growth may peak by July – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The number of new COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) may peak by the first or second week of July, the OCTA...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Quezon City no contact apprehension in full swing

Quezon City no contact apprehension in full swing

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Following a nine-month dry run, the Quezon City government yesterday started the full implementation of the No Contact Apprehension...
Nation
fbtw
Lacuna: Keep city hall clean

Lacuna: Keep city hall clean

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan appealed to city hall employees to keep their offices clean as she started her tenure as...
Nation
fbtw
COA: 1 firm bagged P114 million MIAA deals

COA: 1 firm bagged P114 million MIAA deals

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Manila International Airport Authority has awarded four contracts amounting to P114.47 million to only one firm, the Commission...
Nation
fbtw

Address weeks-long flood, Malabon mayor urged

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Residents of Malabon inundated Mayor Jeannie Sandoval with appeals for help as she assumed office yesterday after low-lying parts of the city have been flooded for the past three weeks.
Nation
fbtw

Aguilar to focus on health services

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Las Piñas Mayor Imelda Aguilar has vowed to focus more on rendering health services to constituents as she was sworn into office for her term as the city’s chief executive.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with