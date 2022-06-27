De Lima back to PNP custodial center after surgery

Outgoing Sen. Leila de Lima was brought back to Camp Crame at around 1 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — Outgoing Sen. Leila de Lima returned yesterday to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center after she underwent surgery at the Manila Doctors Hospital.

De Lima was brought back to Camp Crame at around 1 p.m.

The Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court branches 204 and 256 had granted her petition for a five-day medical furlough.

De Lima underwent surgery after she was diagnosed with stage 3 pelvic organ prolapse.

She has been detained on drug charges at the PNP Custodial Center since February 2017.

Several government witnesses against De Lima, including self-confessed drug dealer Kerwin Espinosa and former Bureau of Corrections chief Rafael Ragos, have recanted allegations that she received drug payoffs when she was justice secretary.