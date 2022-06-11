^

Nation

Fixer nabbed in Quezon City for fake PWD applications

The Philippine Star
June 11, 2022 | 12:00am
The unidentified suspect is currently detained by the QCPD and is set to undergo inquest proceedings.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has apprehended a fixer who reportedly submitted falsified documents to acquire persons with disability identification cards (PWD IDs) for several individuals.

A staff member of the city’s Person with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) flagged the applications of five PWD ID applicants that contained forged signatures of medical professionals in their medical certificates.

The applications were filed by only one person, who claimed to be the applicants’ authorized representative.

The PDAO staff, along with representatives from the city legal department, requested the assistance of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) in arresting the alleged fixer.

PDAO officer-in-charge Debbie Dacanay encouraged PWDs to “utilize our QC E-Services in applying for PWD/QC ID, where they can register online for free.”

Mayor Joy Belmonte earlier directed the QC General Hospital to provide free medical assessment on non-apparent disorders for indigent PWD applicants.

Vice Mayor Gian Sotto also urged citizens to refrain from transacting with fixers.

PWDs who wish to apply for a QC ID may register online at the QC E-Services portal, through their respective district action offices or barangay halls or in person at the PDAO office. – Janvic Mateo

