PDEA: 10,410 barangays still affected by drugs

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) continues to forge alliances with 42,045 barangays in the government’s intensified war on drugs, an official said yesterday.

With at least 10,410 barangays still affected by illegal drugs, PDEA chief Wilkins Villanueva underscored the importance of building solidarity with local officials in eradicating drugs in communities.

“The fight against drugs begins and ends in the barangays. Together with other drug law enforcement agencies, the PDEA forged ties with these communities to rid the streets of drugs and protect the people from drug abuse,” Villanueva said in a statement.

He said the Barangay Drug Program remains the agency’s main framework in achieving safer and drug-free communities.

The program enlists the support of all stakeholders, duty bearers and local government units in drug-clearing operations.

“I am confident that the program is our best chance in eliminating the drug menace,” Villanueva said.

A total of 25,061 barangays were declared drug-free under the administration of President Duterte.

Villanueva urged the public to help the government sustain the gains in the campaign against drugs.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has expressed optimism that the illegal drug problem would be fully contained under the administration of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

PNP Directorate for Operations director Maj. Gen. Valeriano de Leon said they expect that Marcos, like President Duterte, would provide the same level of support for the war on drugs.

“We are lucky that as early as last week, incoming president Marcos already gave a statement that he would continue the campaign against drugs,” De Leon said.

Government data showed that at least 6,248 drug suspects have been killed in alleged shootouts with police since Duterte assumed office in 2016.