2 dead as jeep plunges into Benguet ravine

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Two persons died before reaching the hospital where they were rushed after their jeepney fell into a 10-meter ravine in Barangay Bahong in La Trinidad, Benguet early yesterday.

The fatalities were identified as Rolly Quintino, 24, and Cedric Wasit, 25. Alzimer Anton Menes was injured and is in stable condition at the Benguet General Hospital.

The La Trinidad police traffic investigation and management enforcement section said the victims were on their way home to Barangay Palew in Tublay when Wasit, the driver of the jeepney, lost control of the wheel.

The vehicle rammed a riprap wall before it plunged into a ravine.