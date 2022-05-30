^

Suspect for death of Isabela judge's wife dies

Halee Andrea Alcaraz - Philstar.com
May 30, 2022 | 12:50pm
Representational image of death
File / The STAR

ISABELA, Philippines — An official of Isabela II Electric Cooperative (ISELCO II) died on Monday morning, following the arrest of two gunmen who shot and killed Agnes Palce, the newly hired internal auditor manager of the electric utility company in Ilagan City.

43-year-old Michael Paguirigan, a member of the board of directors of ISELCO II, died in his home in Ilagan City early Monday. 

His wife, Ancieta Paguigirigan, found Michael in their living room. She later heard a gunshot and saw Michael oozing with blood.

The victim was rushed to Isabela Doctors General Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Michael is one of the suspects for the murder of Palce, a resident of Tumauini town, who was promoted at ISELCO II in March. 

Palce allegedly discovered “numerous undocumented transactions and suspicious” cash withdrawals directly from the account of ISELCO II without supporting documents, according to the affidavit of her husband, Cauayan Regional Trial Court Branch 40 Judge Ariel Palce.

Palce, who was gunned down in Barangay San Felipe, Ilagan City, on May 26, relayed to her husband that the last of suspicious cash withdrawals were made by ISELCO II General Manager David Siquian, amounting to P500,000. Although in her report, half of the amount was returned.

Meanwhile, Barry Bulan and Jervy Bulan, the two gunmen who were riding in tandem, have been arrested. 

However, ISELCO II’s general manager, another suspect in Palce’s death, is still at large.

