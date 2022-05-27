LTFRB: 61 million commuters get free rides

With 61,358,649 free rides given this week, the LTFRB said it expects more PUV routes to be opened in the coming weeks.

MANILA, Philippines — With more than 100 public utility vehicle (PUV) routes offering “libreng sakay” nationwide, the government’s service contracting program has provided over 61 million free rides to commuters since its third rollout in April, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) reported yesterday.

The LTFRB said free rides are being offered in all regions, except the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The agency said the routes from the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange to North Luzon Expressway Terminal and Cubao to NLET going to Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region have been opened.

“We are expecting the opening of additional routes and the rollout of more PUVs for the free ride program in different parts of the country,” the LTFRB said.

Under the service contracting program, PUV operators and drivers will provide free rides to commuters and will be compensated by the government on a weekly basis.

The third phase of the program was rolled out last month and started with 510 PUVs plying the EDSA bus carousel and other select routes in Metro Manila.