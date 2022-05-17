^

NCRPO told to intensify operations vs illegal gambling

Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 4:43pm
NCRPO told to intensify operations vs illegal gambling
Google Street View image shows the exterior of the NCRPO headquarters at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig.
Google Maps

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila cops were ordered Tuesday to crack down on illegal online sabong operations after President Rodrigo Duterte decided they should stop, the National Capital Region Police Office disclosed Tuesday. 

In a statement, Police Maj. Gen. Felipe Natividad, Metro Manila police chief, said he issued the directive following the order of Interior Secretary Eduardo Año to intensify the operations against illegal number games.

"NCRPO will intensify its standing policy and campaign against illegal gambling, particularly the illegal number game operations. We will also strictly enforce the no-take policy from illegal gambling and other illegal sources. Commanders on the ground in violation of this order will face severe sanctions," Natividad said. 

The NCRPO director also acknowledged reports that illegal gambling activities including the "Peryahan ng Bayan" are continuously running and operating in the capital region.

Per NCRPO data, a total of 123 operations have been conducted from the period of May 1–15, including operations against illegal number games, video karera/fruit games, and other forms of illegal gambling that led to the arrest of 370 individuals and confiscation of 107,455 gambling materials and paraphernalia.

Natividad reminded the leadership of the five districts of NCRPO to strengthen programs and campaigns against illegal gambling and to "fortify the sense of responsibility of current police leaders in invigorating their efforts in addressing unlawful gambling operations with their area of responsibility."

“In order to curb this illegal activity, we need to keep our ranks out of it. Let us guard our people and always remind them not to try any kind of illegal activity. As well as you officers and leaders, let us be role models to our constituents. As I always say, let's just work well and correctly and always take discipline to heart,” Natividad said.

Hand grenade holdup suspect arrested

According to a separate report by the NCRPO, personnel of the Pasig City Police Station were dispatched to conduct a follow-up operation after a hold-up incident on May 15 in Brgy. Kapitolyo.

While on their way, they spotted the suspect who was walking along Farmers Avenue, Brgy. Manilao, Pasig City, with a handgun tucked in his waist. 

"The team approached the suspect and confronted the latter for publicly exhibiting a handgun and asked for necessary documents but failed to present any thus, prompted police officers to arrest him and confiscate the said handgun which later found to be a gun replica. Upon frisking, a hand grenade was also recovered inside his sling bag," the report reads. 

The grenade was brought to the Explosive Ordinance Disposal division at the Pasig CPS for proper disposition, while complaints for Illegal Possession of Hand Grenade and Handgun in relation to the Batas Pambansa 881 Omnibus Election Code will be prepared against the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Jezreel Bierra.

"We can never can tell the consequences that these contrabands might cause when used for illegal activities," Natividad said. 

Carnapping incident ends in armed encounter 

Elsewhere in the Metro, operatives of the Masambong Police Station in Quezon City Police District pursued the suspect behind a carnapping incident Monday. 

Police were conducting casing and surveillance of the scene along Capulong Street in Tondo, Manila when they "chanced upon the suspect identified as Romeo Garcia."

"Upon approach, suspect, without apparent reason, pulled out a revolver type of hand gun, ensued a gun fight against the police operatives which caused the latter a gunshot injury," the spot report read. 

Investigation found that the suspect has standing arrest warrants for theft, carnapping, and Direct Assault with Attempted Homicide. 

"May this serve as a warning to all those who continuously engage in similar unlawful activity that your police force will not put its guard down," Natividad said. 

