^

Nation

Moro sectors’ bet for North Cotabato governor elected

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 14, 2022 | 3:27pm
Moro sectorsâ€™ bet for North Cotabato governor elected
Vice Gov. Emmylou Mendoza shall assume June 30, 2022 as new governor of North Cotabato.
Philstar.com / John Unson

KIDAPAWAN CITY, Philippines — Moro leaders are certain of more peace and development projects soon in Muslim areas in North Cotabato under a new governor who supported the crafting of the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

North Cotabato Vice Governor Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza, who defeated re-electionist Gov. Nancy Catamco in the May 9 gubernatorial race in the province, campaigned for the ratification in 2019, via a plebisicte, of the BOL, the charter of the now three-year Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

There are 63 predominantly-Moro barangays in different North Cotabato towns that are now part of BARMM after local residents voted in favor of the fusion of their villages into the territory of the region during the 2019 BOL referendum.

“We are glad that our favored candidate for provincial governor made it,” a Moro member of the North Cotabato Sangguniang Panlalawigan, Kelly Antao, told reporters Saturday, referring to Mendoza.

Antao, who is identified with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), is overseeing for the Bangsamoro government the 63 North Cotabato barangays under its jurisdiction.

Mendoza defeated Catamco, first-termer governor of North Cotabato, with a wide vote-lead.

She was voted for overwhelmingly by Muslims in the province, besides the votes she garnered from indigenous people and Christian settlers.

“We supported her candidacy for governor because we have seen how she reached out to Moro communities in North Cotabato while she was governor of the province from 2010 to 2019,” Romeo Sema, a BARMM regional parliament member, said.

Mendoza was elected provincial vice governor in May 2019, after a three-term stint as governor.

Sema, former labor minister of BARMM, is the vice chairman for political affairs of the Moro National Liberation Front that has members in North Cotabato that covers 17 towns and more than 40 barangays in its capital, Kidapawan City.

The MNLF and the MILF have separate peace deals with Malacañang but are cooperating in pushing the peace and socio-economic agenda of the fledgling Bangsamoro government forward.

Mendoza’s 25-year-old daughter, Samantha Santos, was elected Monday as representative of the 3rd congressional district of North Cotabato, defeating rivals Nelda Tejada and Rene Roldan.

Tejada is the wife of incumbent North Cotabato 3rd District Rep. Jose Tejada.

Santos finished a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and Sociology degree at the University of Melbourne in Australia in 2018.

Supporters of Mendoza, among them municipal mayors, are certain that Santos, as member of the House of Representative, will focus on fostering religious and cultural solidarity among Muslims, Christians and non-Moro indigenous groups in North Cotabato.

Provincial poll officials separately proclaimed Mendoza and Santos as elected governor and congressional representative, respectively, on Wednesday at the session hall of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan in Barangay Amas here.

2022 ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Dagupan heat index hits 54.39°C

By Eva Visperas | April 23, 2022 - 12:00am
This city sizzled yesterday as it recorded a heat index of 54.39 degrees Celsius.
Nation
fbtw

Vegetable vendor wins Eastern Samar town mayoral race

16 hours ago
A vegetable vendor at a public market has been proclaimed mayor of Dolores town in Eastern Samar.
Nation
fbtw

New number coding by May 16 fake news – MMDA

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said yesterday the infographic that is spreading on social media that a new number coding scheme would be implemented on May 16 is fake news.
Nation
fbtw
1 dead, 9 hurt in jail riot

1 dead, 9 hurt in jail riot

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
A riot between rival gangs broke out at the Quezon City jail yesterday, leaving an inmate dead and nine others injured.
Nation
fbtw

QCPD denies harassment of UP student athletes

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
There is no truth to the reported harassment by police of University of the Philippines student athletes who were on their way to the UP Diliman campus in Quezon City on Tuesday, police said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
De Lima&rsquo;s ex-driver denies transporting drug money

De Lima’s ex-driver denies transporting drug money

16 hours ago
Ronnie Dayan, the former bodyguard and driver of Sen. Leila de Lima, reiterated yesterday that he did not deliver drug money...
Nation
fbtw
Alleged Abu member nabbed in Pasay

Alleged Abu member nabbed in Pasay

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
A suspected member of the bandit group Abu Sayyaf reportedly involved in the 2001 Lamitan siege in Basilan was arrested in...
Nation
fbtw
Gun ban violators hit 3,235

Gun ban violators hit 3,235

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
At least 3,235 people have been arrested for violating the election gun ban nationwide, the Philippine National Police reported...
Nation
fbtw
PNP: 21,306 cops axed, suspended, sanctioned

PNP: 21,306 cops axed, suspended, sanctioned

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has resolved 21,306 administrative cases filed against erring PNP officers since July 2016...
Nation
fbtw

Central Luzon PNP on alert over poll protests

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 16 hours ago
The Central Luzon police is on alert for possible rallies in protest of the results of the elections.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with