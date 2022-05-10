^

Nation

Re-electionist Marcy Teodoro wins third term as Marikina mayor

Philstar.com
May 10, 2022 | 10:44am
Photo shows re-electionist Marcy Teodoro being proclaimed as winner in the 2022 local elections for Marikina City. He secures another term as local chief executive of Marikina.
Release / Marikina City PIO

MANILA, Philippines — Re-electionist and current Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro has won the mayoral race for another term in the city, the Commission on Elections proclaimed Tuesday morning.

Per a statement issued by the city information office, Teodoro garnered 183,878 votes in the landslide victory. His running mate, Marion Andres, also won another term as vice mayor.

Comelec-Marikina’s Electoral Board received all the election returns around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10. The official and final results were declared by the EB shortly afterward.

Teodoro's wife, Maan, won the congressional race in the 1st District of Marikina after garnering 68,572 votes to her closest rival's 24,584 votes.

Congressman Bayani Fernando, on the other hand, only got 40,149 votes.

All of the councilors under Teodoro's ticket also secured seats. 

They are Sam Ferriol, Kate De Guzman, Manny Sarmiento, Rommel Kambal Acuña, Cloyd Casimiro, Carl Africa, Joseph Banzon, and Serafin Bernardino for District 1; and Loreto Tolentino, Hilario Punzalan, Angelito Nuñez, Donn Favis, Levy De Guzman, and Marife Dayao for District 2.

Teodoro won as Marikina mayor in 2016 and again in 2019 for his second term. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, he was widely praised for his pandemic response and disaster risk response management in the flood-prone Marikina.

The Marikina chief previously topped surveys by Publicus Asia Inc. with an 80% approval rating for his term. — Franco Luna 

2022 ELECTIONS

MARIKINA CITY
