Local toll regulator releases CCLEX rates

The Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway is expected to enhance mobility, spur economic growth and boost investments across the Visayas region.

MANILA, Philippines — The Local Toll Regulatory Council approved the toll rates of the newly-inaugurated Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), the third bridge which links the mainland Cebu to the island of Mactan, the firm handling the project said Friday.

The rates, which vary per type of vehicle, are as follows:

Class I vehicles below seven feet (cars, jeepneys, pick-ups, vans, and motorcycles) - P90



Class I vehicles over seven feet - P180



Class II vehicles (light trucks, tourist/school and public utility buses) - P180



Class III vehicles (heavy and multi-axle trucks and trailers) - P270

The toll rates were posted on the CCLEX's website on Friday. The CCLEX also has a separate lane which bikers and pedestrians can use, free of charge.

The CCLEX is built by Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary by the Manuel Pangilinan-chaired Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., in partnership with the Cordova municipality and Cebu City.

The P33-billion project, which measures almost nine kilometers, is considered as one of the country's largest infrastructure projects.

CCLEX is expected to enhance mobility, spur economic growth and boost investments across the Visayas region.

Earlier this week, President Rodrigo Duterte attended the bridge's inauguration, around five years since the project broke ground in 2017. — Angelica Y. Yang