Duterte attends Cebu-Cordova bridge inauguration

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
April 28, 2022 | 12:00am
The 8.9-kilometer Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, which connects Cebu City with Mactan Island, is inaugurated yesterday.
The Freeman

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte yesterday led the inauguration of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), a project that is expected to improve mobility in the province and boost the local economy.

The 8.9-kilometer CCLEX connects Cordova town in Mactan Island to the South Road Properties in Cebu City. It was constructed by the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), in partnership with the municipality of Cordova and Cebu City.

Duterte congratulated the MPTC, the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp.s and the local governments for completing the project and lauded them for supporting efforts to provide the people a comfortable life. He noted that the inauguration coincided with the 501st anniversary of Lapulapu’s victory against Spanish invaders.

“This state of the art infrastructure will provide a solution to the perennial traffic issues of Metro Cebu. I am hopeful that this shall likewise result in an increase in economic productivity in the province and the rest of the Visayas, through safer, faster, and more convenient means of transporting goods as well as people,” Duterte said.

MPTC chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said the project, which was built at a cost of at least P33 billion, proved that Filipinos can overcome challenges.

“We all know this project has gone through a grievous pandemic, testing our will and resolve and those of its many builders. Typhoon Odette did not help but they proved that Filipino courage, determination and resilience can succeed,” he said in a speech delivered during the inauguration.

“This bridge, I believe, is the first significant public-private partnership between private enterprise and local government units. We hope this can serve as a template for future infrastructure ventures conducted at the LGU (local government unit) level,” he added.

Pangilinan said Cebu has started to reap the benefits of the project.

“It will bring in more investments, stimulate trade and commerce, revitalize tourism and give a collective sense of pride among its people,” Pangilinan said in a statement.

The project has a design speed of 60-80 kilometers per hour and a navigational clearance or height of 52 meters that will allow large vessels to pass underneath the bridge, according to a statement by the Radio Television Malacañang.

The expressway is also expected to serve about 50,000 vehicles daily.

MPTC president and chief executive officer Rodrigo Franco said the project is “an important boost to trade and commerce.”

Top government officials attended the inauguration, including Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, acting Public Works Secretary Roger Mercado and Sen. Bong Go.

Also at the event were Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, Cordova Mayor Mary Therese Sitoy-Cho, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr., Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, Korean Consul General Song Sewon, Denmark Ambassador Grete Sillasen, Philippine Ambassador to Denmark Leo Herrera-Lim, Ambassador of Spain Jorge Moragas Sanchez and Honorary Consul of Spain Anton Perdices.

