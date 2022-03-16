^

Nation

Uncertified goods seized by DTI up 304%

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
March 16, 2022 | 12:00am
In a statement yesterday, the DTI said personnel of the Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (FTEB) seized 7,551 unregistered products worth P1.401 million through random inspections.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Uncertified products confiscated by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in the National Capital Region increased by 304 percent in terms of value in the first two months of the year.

In a statement yesterday, the DTI said personnel of the Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (FTEB) seized 7,551 unregistered products worth P1.401 million through random inspections.

The number is higher than the 846 uncertified goods worth P346,704 confiscated during the same period in 2021.

Of the 181 business establishments inspected in Metro Manila, the DTI issued notices of violation to 100 shops for selling products without the required Philippine Standard (PS) mark and Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) sticker.

Products covered by the DTI Bureau of Philippine Standards’ mandatory product certification, whether locally manufactured or imported, are required to bear the PS mark or ICC sticker before being sold in the market.

“The PS marks and ICC stickers are the guide and assurance of our consumers that the products they purchase are safe,” DTI Undersecretary Ruth Castelo said.

Among the confiscated products are low carbon steel wires, sanitary wares, television sets, cement, extension cords, electric blenders, brake fluid, circuit breakers, helmets, plugs, socket outlets, UPVC pipes, rerolled steel bars and other items required to undergo mandatory certification.

Ronnel Abrenica, DTI assistant secretary and FTEB director, lauded the performance of the bureau’s newly formed strike teams and the regular conduct of inspections.

The DTI urged consumers to report establishments selling unregistered products by calling 1-DTI (1-384) or by sending a complaint to [email protected].

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

