^

Nation

Anti-drug cop loses service firearm, cash in Angono robbery

Arnell Ozaeta - Philstar.com
March 4, 2022 | 3:21pm
Anti-drug cop loses service firearm, cash in Angono robbery
Screengrab from Google Maps shows Angono, Rizal.
Google Maps

LAGUNA, Philippines — A high-ranking officer of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group of the Philippine National Police was robbed by men on a motorcycle in Angono, Rizal on Wednesday evening and lost his service pistol and cash.

Angono police identified the victim as Police Maj. Eli Christian Condrado, assigned to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

According to Angono police, the robbery happened along a dimly-lit portion of Don Mariano Santos Avenue in Sitio Labahan in Barangay San Isidro around 7 p.m.

Condrado was on his way home aboard his motorcycle but stopped to give way to a motorcycle maneuvering in front of him. Two men on another motorcycle approached him from behinf and robbed him at gunpoint.

The robbers took his body bag, where he kept his 9mm pistol, P7,000 in cash and his identification cards.

The police have no suspects.

ANGONO

RIZAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
P455.4 million drug bust: PDEA moves to freeze suspects’ assets to freeze suspects’ assets
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency is pushing for a freeze on the assets and other properties of three suspected drug dealers caught with 66 kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P455.4 million in...
Nation
fbtw
Ex-SAF chief takes over NCRPO post

Ex-SAF chief takes over NCRPO post

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The leadership of the National Capital Region Police Office was officially turned over yesterday to Maj. Gen. Felipe Na...
Nation
fbtw
Belmonte files cyber libel raps vs Defensor over 'libelous, malicious' social media posts

Belmonte files cyber libel raps vs Defensor over 'libelous, malicious' social media posts

1 day ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has filed cyber libel complaints against Rep. Michael Defensor (Anakalusuguan party-list) over...
Nation
fbtw
AFP bombs terrorists’ Lanao del Sur lair; 3 killed
By Roel PareÃ±o | 2 days ago
The military launched airstrikes and artillery attacks against members of of the Islamic State-linked Dawlah Islamiya-Maute terrorist group in Maguing, Lanao del Sur early yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
P414 million shabu seized in Bulacan
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Around 60 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu with an estimated street value of P414 million were seized in Marilao, Bulacan yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Terrorists killed in Lanao del Sur ops rise to 7

Terrorists killed in Lanao del Sur ops rise to 7

By Roel PareÃ±o | 16 hours ago
The number of Islamic State-linked Dawlah Islamiya-Maute terrorist group members killed in a military offensive in Maguing,...
Nation
fbtw
Belmonte files cyber libel rap vs Defensor

Belmonte files cyber libel rap vs Defensor

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has filed cyber libel charges against her challenger for the mayoralty post, Anakalusugan party-list...
Nation
fbtw
Urgent measures pushed vs oil price increases

Urgent measures pushed vs oil price increases

By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
A House leader yesterday pushed for urgent legislative measures to mitigate the impact on Filipinos of rising fuel prices...
Nation
fbtw
Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo moderate risk for COVID-19

Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo moderate risk for COVID-19

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro cities remain at moderate risk for COVID-19, according to the OCTA Research Group.
Nation
fbtw
284 public servants nabbed for drugs

284 public servants nabbed for drugs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
A total of 284 elected officials and other government workers were arrested for alleged involvement in illegal drugs during...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with