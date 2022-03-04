Anti-drug cop loses service firearm, cash in Angono robbery

LAGUNA, Philippines — A high-ranking officer of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group of the Philippine National Police was robbed by men on a motorcycle in Angono, Rizal on Wednesday evening and lost his service pistol and cash.

Angono police identified the victim as Police Maj. Eli Christian Condrado, assigned to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

According to Angono police, the robbery happened along a dimly-lit portion of Don Mariano Santos Avenue in Sitio Labahan in Barangay San Isidro around 7 p.m.

Condrado was on his way home aboard his motorcycle but stopped to give way to a motorcycle maneuvering in front of him. Two men on another motorcycle approached him from behinf and robbed him at gunpoint.

The robbers took his body bag, where he kept his 9mm pistol, P7,000 in cash and his identification cards.

The police have no suspects.