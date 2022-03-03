Maguing military operations paused for relief ops to displaced residents

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The military has suspended operations in Barangay Ilalag in Maguing, Lanao del Sur to allow relief missions for villages affected by firefights between soldiers and the Dawlah Islamiya despite earlier assurances that the operations were far from communities.



Maguing Mayor Fahad Molok and Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim separately announced Thursday that a local ceasefire is in place and humanitarian missions for hundreds of villagers in Barangay Ilalag are now underway.



Local officials told reporters no fewer than a thousand villagers were displaced by the skirmishes in the area.



Ebrahim said agencies of the Bangsamoro regional government shall assist the Maguing local government unit and the office of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. in providing relief support to evacuees.



Four Dawlah Islamiya members and a soldier, Pvt. Clint Ray Armada of the Army’s 55th Infantry Battalion, have been killed in the hostilities. According to updates from Zamboanga City, seven members of the Dawlah Islamiya have been killed in the fighting.

The operation Tuesday in Barangay Ilalag also left five soldiers wounded, according to Lt. Gen. Alfredo Rosario of the Western Mindanao Command.

Troops have so far recovered 45 high-powered firearms, including crew-served weapons, shoulder-fired rockets and bombs during the clearing operation Wednesday, Rosario said.

There have been rumors that soldiers had atatcked members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front instead of members of the Dawlah Islamiya.

Ebrahim, who is chairman of the MILF's central committee, said they are looking into assertions that the clashes last Tuesday in Barangay Ilalag involved members of the front and soldiers.

Ebrahim, who is also chief minister of the 80-member Bangsamoro Parliament, said the MILF adheres to its peace process with the national government. The creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to replace the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is one of the results of the MILF's peace agreement with the government.