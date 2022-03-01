

















































 
























Nation
 
Military hits Dawlah Islamiya hideouts in Lanao del Sur
 


John Unson - Philstar.com
March 1, 2022 | 10:45am





 
Military hits Dawlah Islamiya hideouts in Lanao del Sur
This satellite image shows Maguing in Lanao del Sur
Google Maps
 


COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Military airstrikes and artillery hit upland areas of Maguing town in Lanao del Sur before dawn Tuesday in operations against 

members of terrorist group Dawlah Islamiya.


The strikes were focusd on parts of Barangay Malalag, the military said.



Troops have reportedly surrounded the area and have been trading shots with members of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-inspired group.


Members of the Dawlah Islamiya include former followers of the slain Omarkhayam and Abdullah Maute, founders of the Maute terror group that laid siege to Marawi City — the capital of Marawi City — from May to October in 2017. 


In a statement, the Army's 103rd Infantry Brigade said the operation is necessary and is meant to protect the local communities from local terror groups.


 










 









DAWLAH ISLAMIYA
LANAO DEL SUR
MAGUING

















