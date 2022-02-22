OCTA: Metro Manila positivity rate now below five percent

Residents buy from the many pop-up stalls which offer an assortment of local or foreign food choices as they dine in alfresco along the Cristobal Food Street in Sampaloc, Manila on Sunday night, Feb. 13. 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila's COVID-19 positivity rate has dipped to below five percent for the first time since December 26, independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research said Tuesday morning.

This means that the positivity rate, which refers to the percentage of all tests that came out positive, is now within the World Health Organization's recommendation of five percent for opening economies.

OCTA Research fellow Guido David said that the average daily attack rate in the National Capital Region went down to 2.85 while the reproduction number was stable at 0.21 indicating very low risk.

"NCR remained at low risk as of February 21, 2022...In Calabarzon, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal all remained at low risk, while Quezon improved to very low risk," David said.

Of the 1,427 new cases recorded on Monday, 332 came from Metro Manila. Of that number, 68 came from Quezon City while 56 came from Manila City. No other local government unit tallied more than 40 cases.

"Tracking just slightly higher than Jan 24 projections but within range. Hopefully, numbers in the NCR drop to 200-ish tomorrow," David said.

At a press briefing Monday morning, acting Palace spokesperson Karlo Nograles said that experts are still studying the de-escalation of several areas down to Alert Level 1.

Nograles said that an area may be placed under Alert Level 1 if 80 percent of its senior citizens and persons with comorbidities are vaccinated.

"We can breathe a little easier ... The country remains in the low-risk classification [but] the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet," he said.

The Metro Manila Council is set to formally vote on its Alert Level recommendation to the coronavirus task force later Monday night.

"I am feeling optimistic about the numbers. Today could be the first time since the omicron wave that we will have less than 1,000 new cases in the country," David said.

— Franco Luna