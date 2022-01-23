Palace official named CA justice

This photo release shows the set up for the oral arguments on the anti-terrorism law petitions in February 2021, conducted following safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte has appointed Undersecretary Jennifer Joy Chua Ong of the Office of the President as associate justice of the Court of Appeals (CA), replacing Justice Luisa Padilla, who retired last year.

Ong took her oath before Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo at the Supreme Court on Friday, the same day her appointment paper – dated May 20, 2021 and signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea – was received by the SC.

Prior to Ong’s appointment to the CA, the Judicial and Bar Council shortlisted her for the post in a letter sent to Duterte on Feb. 24, 2021.

The 2018 and 2020 government directory also listed her as Presidential Assistant I with the rank of undersecretary under the Office of the Special Assistant to President, according to an ABS-CBN report.