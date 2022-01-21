

















































 
























^


 













 








Nation
 
2 Bilibid execs axed after jailbreak
 


Emmanuel Tupas, Ralph Edwin Villanueva - The Philippine Star
January 21, 2022 | 12:00am





 
2 Bilibid execs axed after jailbreak
This file photo shows the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Two officials of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa have been relieved from their posts following the escape of four inmates on Monday.


Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag ordered the relief of NBP maximum security compound head Brig. Gen. Arnold Guzman and guard commander Maj. Israel Basi.


“They are now under the Directorate for Administration pending the result of the investigation on the incident,” the BuCor said.


Brig. Gen. Roy Villasi has been named acting chief of the NBP’s maximum security compound. Maj. Reynaldo Tuguinay replaced Basi.


Initial reports said three inmates escaped from the national penitentiary on Monday. They were Drakilou Falcon, Pacifico Adlawan and Arwin Bio.


On Tuesday, the BuCor reported that a fourth inmate, Chris Ablas, escaped from Bilibid.


Adlawan and Bio were reportedly killed during the manhunt operations.


Police have yet to recapture Ablas and Falcon.


5,513 cops sacked


Meanwhile, a total of 5,513 police officers were dismissed from the Philippine National Police in the past five years, the PNP reported on Wednesday.


The police personnel were sacked for grave offenses from July 2016 to December 2021.


They are among at least 20,000 police personnel who were sanctioned for infractions since President Duterte assumed office.


PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said the misdemeanors of some police personnel should not be construed as a representation of the entire police force.


 










 









NEW BILIBID PRISON

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







6,000 register for Manila Zoo vaccination







6,000 register for Manila Zoo vaccination



By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
1 day ago 


Over 6,000 senior citizens and minors have registered online to get COVID-19 jabs at the renovated Manila Zoo.








Nation
fbtw













272 areas in Metro Manila under lockdown







272 areas in Metro Manila under lockdown



By Emmanuel Tupas |
1 day ago 


The number of areas placed under granular lockdown in the National Capital Region due to COVID-19 cases jumped to 272 yesterday,...








Nation
fbtw













Manila City gov't says open to using Manila Bay dolomite beach as vaccination site


 




Manila City gov't says open to using Manila Bay dolomite beach as vaccination site



10 hours ago 


“If it's feasible, why not? That’s a very good idea, but is the construction finished, and will people be...








Nation
fbtw













Manila City gov't to procure generic anti-COVID drug Bexoid







Manila City gov't to procure generic anti-COVID drug Bexoid



1 day ago 


“I am grateful to our friends at the FDA and they acted quickly on our application. We can’t just use these drugs...








Nation
fbtw













Maynilad announces water service interruptions until February 15







Maynilad announces water service interruptions until February 15



By Catherine Talavera |
1 day ago 


Starting today, portions of Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Parañaque and Pasay will have daily water service interruptions...








Nation
fbtw










Latest









Isko Moreno eyes dolomite beach as vaccination site







Isko Moreno eyes dolomite beach as vaccination site



By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
49 minutes ago 


After the Manila Zoo, Mayor Isko Moreno on Wednesday said he is open to using the dolomite beach along Roxas Boulevard as...








Nation
fbtw













Online seller held for fake flu medicines







Online seller held for fake flu medicines



By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
49 minutes ago 


An online seller was arrested in Manila yesterday for allegedly selling fake flu medicines.








Nation
fbtw













DAR chief tests positive for COVID-19







DAR chief tests positive for COVID-19



By Ghio Ong |
49 minutes ago 


Department of Agrarian Reform Secretary Bernie Cruz has tested positive for COVID-19.








Nation
fbtw













Over 800 Quezon City vendors, commuters vaccinated







Over 800 Quezon City vendors, commuters vaccinated



By Janvic Mateo |
49 minutes ago 


The Quezon City government has vaccinated more than 800 vendors and commuters three days into the implementation of the “no...








Nation
fbtw













PDEA destroys P5.36 billion seized illegal drugs







PDEA destroys P5.36 billion seized illegal drugs



By Emmanuel Tupas |
49 minutes ago 


The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency destroyed P5.36 billion worth of confiscated illegal drugs in Trece Martires, Cavite...








Nation
fbtw










Recommended


 











 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with