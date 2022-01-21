2 Bilibid execs axed after jailbreak

This file photo shows the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

MANILA, Philippines — Two officials of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa have been relieved from their posts following the escape of four inmates on Monday.

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag ordered the relief of NBP maximum security compound head Brig. Gen. Arnold Guzman and guard commander Maj. Israel Basi.

“They are now under the Directorate for Administration pending the result of the investigation on the incident,” the BuCor said.

Brig. Gen. Roy Villasi has been named acting chief of the NBP’s maximum security compound. Maj. Reynaldo Tuguinay replaced Basi.

Initial reports said three inmates escaped from the national penitentiary on Monday. They were Drakilou Falcon, Pacifico Adlawan and Arwin Bio.

On Tuesday, the BuCor reported that a fourth inmate, Chris Ablas, escaped from Bilibid.

Adlawan and Bio were reportedly killed during the manhunt operations.

Police have yet to recapture Ablas and Falcon.

5,513 cops sacked

Meanwhile, a total of 5,513 police officers were dismissed from the Philippine National Police in the past five years, the PNP reported on Wednesday.

The police personnel were sacked for grave offenses from July 2016 to December 2021.

They are among at least 20,000 police personnel who were sanctioned for infractions since President Duterte assumed office.

PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said the misdemeanors of some police personnel should not be construed as a representation of the entire police force.