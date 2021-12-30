

















































 
























Grounded barge in Pangasinan caused by bad weather, PCG says
 


December 30, 2021 | 4:28pm





 
Grounded barge in Pangasinan caused by bad weather, PCG says
Photo shows Coast Guard personnel on the POE 86 Kuching which figured in the accident at a coral reef sanctuary some 1.5 nautical miles from the shores of Silaqui Island.
MANILA, Philippines — The barge that ran aground in Pangasinan came from a tugboat sailing under the flag of Singapore, the Philippine Coast Guard said Thursday. 


To recall, the POE 86 Kuching was unmanned and had no cargo on board when it figured in the accident at a coral reef sanctuary some 1.5 nautical miles from the shores of Silaqui Island.


According to the latest update from the Philippine Coast Guard's Sub-Station in Bolinao, the origin of the POE 86 Kuching barge was tugboat Crystal Procyon


"While traversing the vicinity waters off Vigan City, Ilocos Sur, the Crystal Procyon encountered strong winds and big waves, cutting the towing line of POE 86 Kuching," the PCG said in its latest update.


The Coast Guard said that due to bad weather, the tugboat's crew decided to abandon the barge and took shelter at the vicinity waters off Sta. Cruz, Zambales until the weather stabilized.


On Tuesday, the Crystal Procyon proceeded to the vicinity waters off Bolinao to coordinate with the LGU and discuss the extent of damage at the grounding site.


Earlier, the PCG said there were no traces of oil spill at the site of the accident.


Per a report by the Philippine News Agency, the damage has yet to be determined by divers from the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute.


PCG inspections continue as holiday season ends


As of Thursday afternoon, the Philippine Coast Guard said it has monitored a total of 27,579 outbound passengers and 23,298 inbound passengers in all ports nationwide.


In an advisory, it said that exactly 1,591 deployed frontline personnel in 15 districts have inspected a total of 270 vessels and 291 motorbancas.


"The PCG has placed its districts, stations, and sub-stations on 'heightened alert' from 16 December 2021 to 05 January 2022 to manage the influx of port passengers who will visit their families and loved ones in the provinces," the post reads. 


"Fully vaccinated local tourists are also expected to flock to tourist destinations that are now slowly re-opening, following the reported lower cases of COVID-19 infection in the country."


The PCG encouraged the riding public to carefully check the existing ordinances of their destination's local government units as LGUs' documentary and testing requirements may vary.


— with a report from The STAR


 










 









As It Happens



LATEST UPDATE: December 26, 2021 - 12:07pm 




Follow news on rescue efforts and other updates on accidents involving watercraft. 







December 26, 2021 - 12:07pm 


The bodies of 16 people killed when their boat sank in the Channel while trying to reach England were repatriated early Sunday to Iraqi Kurdistan where their families were awaiting them, an AFP photographer saw.


The plane carrying them arrived around 2:00 am at Arbil, capital of the autonomous region in northern Iraq.


The remains were transferred to ambulances to transport them to their hometowns of Darbandikhan, Ranya, Soran and Qadrawa.


At least 27 people perished in the November 24 tragedy, the deadliest disaster since the Channel became a hub for clandestine migrant crossings from France to England. — AFP







December 15, 2021 - 5:06pm 


At least 11 Indonesian migrants died and 27 are believed to be missing after a boat sank Wednesday in stormy weather off southern Malaysia, authorities say. 


Indonesians looking for work sometimes try to enter neighbouring Malaysia illegally by making sea crossings in rickety boats, and accidents happen regularly.


The vessel, believed to be carrying 60 migrants, went down in the morning off Malaysia's southern state of Johor, the coastguard says. — AFP







December 13, 2021 - 5:01pm 


Two people were missing on Monday after two cargo ships collided in waters south of Sweden in the early morning hours, the Swedish Maritime Administration says.


The ships collided in the Baltic Sea between the Swedish city of Ystad and the Danish island of Bornholm, the head of press at the Swedish Maritime Administration, tells AFP.


"Shortly after half past 3 am (0230GMT), we received an alert through our sea and flight rescue central that two freight vessels have collided," Carl-Johan Linde says. 


"One of the ships has capsized and is upside down," Linde says, adding that two people from that vessel had ended up in the water as a result of the collision. — AFP







July 8, 2021 - 9:49am 


The Philippine Coast Guard sends a team to respond to a collision between MV Palawan Pearl and foreign-flagged BKM 104 at the South Harbor Anchorage Area in Manila Bay.


The Palawan Pearl is carrying arounf 3,000 liters of diesel oil in its storage tank, the coast guard says, adding it has deployed an oil spill boom around the ship, which is now half submerged.


BKM 104 is a vessel used in dredging and land development activity, the PCG also says.


Photo: Philippine Coast Guard release


 


Rumesponde ang Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) sa banggaan ng dalawang sasakyang pandagat, ang MV PALAWAN PEARL at BKM 104, sa katubigan ng South Harbor Anchorage area bandang 02:10 a.m. ngayong araw, ika-08 ng Hulyo 2021.







July 4, 2019 - 7:13am 


At least 26 people died Wednesday when their fishing boat sank off the Caribbean coast of Honduras, the country's military says.


Armed forces spokesman Jose Meza says that 47 people, however, survived when the vessel sank east of the remote coastal Mosquitia region.


















